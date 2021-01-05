A1 promos
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Florence podiatrist is facing additional charges.
UPDATE: The missing teen has been located.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when Greenville County reported 429 confirmed coronavirus cases and Spartanburg County reported 16 confirmed deaths, more signs of the pandemic worsening in South Carolina were evident Wednesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Restaurants may be struggling but that hasn't stopped three Cajun restaurants from opening in Florence. A Popeyes franchise located at 2115 West Evans Street recently opened.
Whether you're thinking of the next big move, or you're just browsing to see if your town has made the cut, here's a look at the best places to live on the East Coast.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dillon County and Florence County have the second and third highest rates of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents seeking to shop at the new Save-A-Lot may not have to wait much longer.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Three of the six counties in the Pee Dee now have new law enforcement chiefs.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ariadne Roberts will be the new assistant director of marketing and communications at Trinity Collegiate School.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Most people will remember 2020 as the year of the COVID-19 virus, which claimed the lives of people all over the state.