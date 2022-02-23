Addressing health disparities

Throughout the years, Black History Month has been a time to celebrate the achievements of black leaders all over the world. It is often an opportunity to focus on historical accomplishments as opposed to negative disparities.

Unfortunately, data from entities such as the Centers for Disease Control show that African Americans suffer from hypertension, heart disease and diabetes at a much higher rate than their white counterparts. This puts a unique twist on utilizing Black History Month as a time to create a platform for preventive health in the black community.

Several factors are prevalent when looking at the disparities that exist. Genetics has been seen as one possible factor, with studies showing that African Americans respond differently to high blood pressure medications, insulin and salt intake in many instances.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, African American adults are 60 percent more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to be diagnosed with diabetes by a physician. These factors, coupled with negative disparities in access to healthcare, create a ripple effect that leaves the black population more vulnerable to less than desirable outcomes.