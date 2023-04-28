Adriane is one of the best hospice nurses I know.

She spends hours with patients and goes out of her way for them. I have seen her spend up to five hours with a patient. She is able to handle her work life and home life having three little boys.

She is very compassionate and makes sure her patients have all that they need.

She does wonderful with educating the families and describing what is happening as their disease progresses. She is always willing to help other nurses and hospice aides when they are in need.

She always notices the small and big changes with her patients. This makes her a wonderful nurse!