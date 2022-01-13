Agricultural Commissioner Hugh Weathers seeking one final term

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Agricultural Commissioner Hugh Weathers will be seeking a final term.

Weathers, South Carolina's agricultural commissioner since September 2004, announced Thursday that he would be seeking a final term in office.

“I have had the honor and privilege of serving our hardworking farmers and South Carolina’s citizens for nearly two decades,” Weathers said. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, but there is still much work to be done. Blanche and I are incredibly humbled by the overwhelming support from local farmers and the agribusiness community.”

Weathers said that if he is reelected he would remain focused on the future of farming in South Carolina for generations to come by growing and developing local farms, providing market-based opportunities on carbon sequestration and working to combat the challenging effects that COVID-19 has had on the farming community.

He was appointed interim agricultural commissioner in September 2004, named to the role permanently in 2005 and reelected in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.