Agriculture and art unite to teach about rural life

LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina residents can learn where their food and fiber come from as well as enjoy the sights and sounds of local art and music when the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s 2021 Ag+Art Tour starts on May 29.

Will Culler, tour director and member of the Clemson Extension Agribusiness Team, said the free self-guided tour gives people an excellent opportunity to see first-hand where food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians and learn more about rural life.

“This tour began in 2012 as a way for people to learn more about local agriculture and local artisans,” Culler said. “We work with volunteers from a diverse spectrum of organizations in each county to design a tour that truly reflects local flavors. We encourage everyone to plan a tour of some of our state’s best homegrown and handmade experiences.”

Examples of artisans include painters, potters, weavers, quilters, acoustic musicians, artisan bakers, value-added producers, and more. While the tour is free, there may be charges to purchase food, beverages, and farmer’s and artisan’s products, as well as participate in some activities. All state and local regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed.