Agriculture and art unite to teach about rural life

LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina residents can learn where their food and fiber come from as well as enjoy the sights and sounds of local art and music when the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service’s 2021 Ag+Art Tour starts on May 29.
Will Culler, tour director and member of the Clemson Extension Agribusiness Team, said the free self-guided tour gives people an excellent opportunity to see first-hand where food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians and learn more about rural life.
“This tour began in 2012 as a way for people to learn more about local agriculture and local artisans,” Culler said. “We work with volunteers from a diverse spectrum of organizations in each county to design a tour that truly reflects local flavors. We encourage everyone to plan a tour of some of our state’s best homegrown and handmade experiences.”
Examples of artisans include painters, potters, weavers, quilters, acoustic musicians, artisan bakers, value-added producers, and more. While the tour is free, there may be charges to purchase food, beverages, and farmer’s and artisan’s products, as well as participate in some activities. All state and local regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
Eleven counties are included in this year’s event. The self-guided tours take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tour dates, counties and contact information are:
May 29-30
Colleton County. Kristin Mumford, scartisanscenter@gmail.com
June 5-6
Charleston County. Missy Farkouh, thegoateryatkiawahriver@gmail.com
Kershaw County. Suzi Sale, ssale@camdensc.org
Lancaster County. Cherry Doster, cmstevens@comporium.net
Lexington County. Vickie Davis, vickie@lakemurraycountry.com
York County – East. Melanie Cooper, mcooper@yorkcountyarts.org
June 12-13
Newberry County. Michelle Long, michelle@newberrycounty.org
Richland County. John Newman, JMNPlanning@outlook.com
York County – West. Melanie Cooper, mcooper@yorkcountyarts.org
June 19-20
Fairfield County. Brad Hoffman, gypsywindfarms@gmail.com
June 26-27
Chester County. Courtney Lee, ccl@g.clemson.edu
Chesterfield County. Darron Kirkley, chesterfieldcotourism@outlook.com
The tour takes place rain or shine, Culler said, but sites may close if there is a threat of severe weather as the safety of visitors, farmers and artisans is the first priority. Participants are discouraged from bringing dogs as the tour sites are working farms, and dogs can present food, safety and livestock challenges. Service animals are allowed as needed.