Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

Researchers are comparing vegetables grown under panels six or eight feet off the ground with others in open sunlight. Results were mixed during the recently concluded initial season but shaded plants appeared to have a longer growing season.

"We don't have to leave the soils underneath our solar panels across our country denuded or just left to weeds," owner Byron Kominek said. "Elevating the panels a little bit more provides agricultural jobs as well as an opportunity to do more with the land."

"Agrivoltaics," or growing produce beneath panels, is especially promising in hot, arid regions, say experts who have planted cherry tomatoes and peppers beneath them at the University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 laboratory.

Those crops usually match or exceed ones in a conventional environment, according to the team's findings. With less direct sunlight, they lose less water to evaporation, reducing irrigation demand. And the plants keep panels cooler, boosting performance.

How widely such farming could happen remains to be seen, said Greg Barron-Gafford, a biogeography professor at Arizona. Large-scale agriculture requires mechanized planting and harvesting that might be difficult beneath panels.