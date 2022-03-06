BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Cybersecurity in agriculture

Sometimes many people have access to computer systems throughout different businesses. Be cautious of who has access to what. If something were to occur, it would allow you to discover where a cyber breach came from in a timelier fashion. It creates less of a security issue by only allowing access to the systems someone works in. Training yourself and your employees in cybersecurity helps everyone understand all the risks involved in cyberattacks, and they can see the red flags and not fall victim. Lastly, having backup copies of essential data may not help prevent cyberattacks, but it will help if one were to happen. Always make sure all your systems and files are saved on a separate backup drive regularly.