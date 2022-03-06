BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Cybersecurity in agriculture

Technology is a critical aspect of agriculture, and while that has its pros and cons, one of the most important things that goes hand in hand with technology is cybersecurity.
More frequently we see how every type of business is being hacked in various ways. Some are losing significant amounts of money, and others have vital private information stolen. While we will never be able to fully protect or stop cyber-attacks, everyone, including farm enterprises, can take steps to protect themselves with a few preventative measures.
According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), cybersecurity is the art of protecting networks, devices, and data from unauthorized access or illegal use and the practice of ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information (“Security Tips”). Cybersecurity is extremely important for all businesses and individuals. You may often want to do things the easier way but following cybersecurity safety measures will help you decrease your chances of facing a cyber-attack.
Cybersecurity is a significant part of all businesses, no matter how small or large your operation. According to Dr. Paris Stringfellow, a Research Assistant Professor for Clemson University, “the biggest vulnerabilities come from the connectivity of companies’ supply chains.” Supply chains are highly transparent and require us to share data which opens operations up to experiencing some level of cyber insecurity. That’s why businesses must be vigilant and prepared for a cybersecurity breach. One way to decrease your chances of attacks is with a strong password.
If you’ve ever forgotten your password to a website, you understand how daunting passwords can be. Without passwords, our information would easily be accessible by hackers to possibly use your information to gain access to bank accounts, social security information, and other private information. Although passwords can be difficult to remember sometimes, it’s best to make your passwords as strong as possible . Below is an example of how to create a strong password:
Examples of strong passwords:
Quotes
Song lyrics (take your favorite line from a song)
How to use your favorite song or quotes as a password:
1. Choose the song or quote (for our example we are going to use the quote, “She believed she could, so she did.”
2. Take the first letter from each word
She believed she could, so she did (sbscssd)
3. Some secure places require numbers, symbols, and upper cases letters (even if it’s not required, it would make your password more secure)
4. SBSCSSD@72
5. As you can see, I added symbols, numbers and letters. A key factor that makes this password so strong is it is not a real word. If a password doesn’t include a word found in the dictionary, it makes it difficult to figure out.
For more information on how to create a secure password, check out this video: https://edu.gcfglobal.org/en/internetsafety/creating-strong-passwords/1/.
A few other ways you can protect your business include:
limiting who has access to your computer,
having backup copies of essential data
training yourself and others in cybersecurity.
Sometimes many people have access to computer systems throughout different businesses. Be cautious of who has access to what. If something were to occur, it would allow you to discover where a cyber breach came from in a timelier fashion. It creates less of a security issue by only allowing access to the systems someone works in. Training yourself and your employees in cybersecurity helps everyone understand all the risks involved in cyberattacks, and they can see the red flags and not fall victim. Lastly, having backup copies of essential data may not help prevent cyberattacks, but it will help if one were to happen. Always make sure all your systems and files are saved on a separate backup drive regularly.
It is essential to remember that anything can be hacked, from the obvious of your computers and software to tractor cab computers, everything has the possibility of being hacked.
Unfortunately, small businesses are more susceptible to being hacked due to their lower security precautions.
