BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Gifts from the farm

• Covered in Cotton. Covered in Cotton is an agribusiness located in Darlington that uses cotton produced on its farm to create throws, baby blankets, and hand towels. The production process to make these incredible pieces are all done in North Carolina and South Carolina. A unique factor of Covered in Cotton is that there is a gift for everyone. While they make hand towels, they also have hand towels with recipes on them for loved ones who enjoy baking. If you’re looking for a gift set, they have those as well. They partner with local agribusinesses in the state to create an array of options from a “snack & snuggle” box that has a throw and peanuts from Gillespie’s Peanuts in Hartsville to a “Southern suds” gift set that includes three hand towels and two handmade goat soaps from Double Blessings Farm in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. More gift set options can be found at https://coveredincotton.com/.