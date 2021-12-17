BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Gifts from the farm

The holidays are in full swing and it’s time to start buying gifts for loved ones. Each year big retail stores continue to grow sales, but why not support local businesses by buying gifts your family and friends will cherish? This is the Florence/Darlington agribusiness gift guide for 2021.
I have scoured local agribusiness operations in Florence and Darlington counties that sell great products that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift. And the best part? You’re supporting local farmers.
• Covered in Cotton. Covered in Cotton is an agribusiness located in Darlington that uses cotton produced on its farm to create throws, baby blankets, and hand towels. The production process to make these incredible pieces are all done in North Carolina and South Carolina. A unique factor of Covered in Cotton is that there is a gift for everyone. While they make hand towels, they also have hand towels with recipes on them for loved ones who enjoy baking. If you’re looking for a gift set, they have those as well. They partner with local agribusinesses in the state to create an array of options from a “snack & snuggle” box that has a throw and peanuts from Gillespie’s Peanuts in Hartsville to a “Southern suds” gift set that includes three hand towels and two handmade goat soaps from Double Blessings Farm in Travelers Rest, South Carolina. More gift set options can be found at https://coveredincotton.com/.
• Forest Lake Greenhouses. Located in the heart of Florence, Forest Lake Greenhouses has many options for gift giving for the plant lover in our lives. Whether you are looking for exotic house plants, garden tools, or fresh options for your landscape, Forest Lake Greenhouse is a great option for plant enthusiasts on your list. Another great feature they offer is gift cards, so it takes the stress away of buying plants for someone and allows them to pick their favorite. The offerings can be found at https://www.forestlakegreenhouses.com/.
• Crafty Maibritt. This great local agribusiness creates many options for that special someone who likes herbal remedies and nature made goods. Maibritt Tunstall is in Lake City, but she takes her business around to different farmers markets including the City Center Farmers Market in Florence on Saturdays. The Lake City Farmers market and the American Legion Farmers Market in Sumter. She has different herbal teas, soaps, elderberry syrup, raw honey, and much more. Everything she sells she makes; she even has beehives in Lake City. She has many great gift options for many different people on your list. More information about which markets she is at can be found at https://www.craftymaibrittllc.com/.
• Altman Farm & Mill is a business located in Evergreen, South Carolina. Altman’s serves up stone-ground buttermilk cornbread, hushpuppy mix, fish fry, waffle and pancake mix, stone ground grits, and Pennsylvania Dutch White popcorn. And the best part, all their products are $5.95. Their products can be found at locations in Florence including Healthy Food Store, Ole Timey Meats, and Young Plantations and they can be purchased on the web at https://www.altmanfarm.com/.
• Cashua Coffee is a local coffee company, fresh roasted by Dowling’s Farm in Timmonsville. Cashua Coffee has many different types of coffee to choose from, including a mocha java blend, espresso blend, a Columbian blend, and many more for all the different coffee lovers in your life. Cashua Coffee has a website that you can purchase its products from (and you can pick it up for free in Timmonsville). Or you can pick it up from a few different places in Florence including Youngs Plantation and South Carolina Real Foods. At some places you can even buy a freshly brewed cup so you can try it before you buy it. More information can be found at https://www.cashuacoffee.com/.
• Gillespie’s Peanuts. Gillespie’s Peanuts is family owned and sells peanuts grown in Darlington and Lee County and packaged in Hartsville. They offer everything from Carolina-barbecue-flavored peanuts to chocolate covered, honey roasted, caramel crunch, and even lime margarita peanuts. More information can be found at https://gillespiespeanuts.com/.
These are just a few local agribusinesses that you can support this holiday season. I challenge you to find more and do as much of your holiday shopping as you can with them. Because when you support a local agribusiness you are not only supporting farmers, but also your community. For more places to shop locally check out SCDA’s local buying guide at https://agriculture.sc.gov/where-to-buy-local/.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.