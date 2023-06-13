Farmers are the backbone of our country, but we must understand that with that much responsibility comes even more stress. Farming is one of the most mentally taxing occupations. Agriculture has always been at the top of the list of most stressful occupations for many reasons. According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, factors that contribute to farmer stress include:

Debt load

Financial pressures

Unpredictable weather

Lack of personal time

Volatile markets

Excessive workloads

Intergenerational differences

Work conditions (that may lead to health concerns)

Family relationships can add additional pressure onto the stress of farming. Dealing with this much prolonged stress can be challenging but being able to talk about mental health concerns and receiving the help that is needed can be lifesaving. Farmers are not alone; there are many resources that are available to assist South Carolina farmers. The first resource is specific for farmers and others involved in the South Carolina agricultural industry, SC AgriWellness.

SC AgriWellness, administered by First Sun EAP, makes counseling services available to South Carolina farmers by providing at least three free counseling sessions with a mental health professional in one of a few methods based on the farmer’s preference: in-person, virtual, by phone, or by texting. First Sun EAP through this program also provides additional services.

To use any of the SC AgriWellness services, call 800-968-8143 and reference that you are calling as part of the SC Agriwellness program.

SC AgriWellness/First Sun EAP has a wellness center with over 20,000 resources. With articles, quizzes, calculators, videos, and even monthly webinars covering various topics. You can find everything from health resources, such as fitness, nutrition, cancer prevention, and sleep disorders information, to legal-related issues dealing with retirement, wills and estates, debt and bankruptcy, and more. Many resources cover emotional well-being, finances, relationships, and personal growth. All of these resources have unlimited access. All you need to do is make an account by following the link: https://firstsun-agriwellness.com/, choose well-being center, and create an account.

Other resources that are available include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK(8255)

Crisis Text Line: Text “GO” to 74171

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, Press 1

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Crisis Chat: https://988lifeline.org/talk-to-someone-now/

Another resource available is Clemson Extension. The agribusiness team has individuals that can provide in-person workshops/ presentations on farm stress and mental health. If you are interested in having a workshop or a presentation as part of a program or meeting, please contact Dr. Adam Kantrovich at akantro@clemson.edu.

It is important to emphasize that this is not an isolated issue. In a survey conducted by American Farm Bureau, 46% of farmers said it is difficult to access a therapist or counselor in their local communities. Farming is a stressful occupation, but it’s important to know that there are people and resources available to help.

Upcoming program:

As a farmer there are many risks involved including safety and natural disasters. Join us June 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for an Emergency Preparedness and Farm Safety Workshop. We will learn about preparing your farm for hurricanes, create an emergency action plan and lastly spend the afternoon getting hands on farm safety training and tips. The workshop is free, and lunch is provided, but please call Bethany Funkhouser at 843-944-8584 to register or email bnf@clemson.edu.