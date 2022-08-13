BETHANY FUNKHOUSER: Summer produce and where to find it

It's the middle of summer, time for some great produce at the farmers markets and more. It is a time that we can support our local farmer, but how exactly can you do that? And how much impact do these warm-season vegetables have on our community?

You can go nearly anywhere and look for a sticker that says Certified SC Grown. This is a program through the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in which farms register and prove their products are grown within the state so consumers can quickly identify, purchase, and promote locally grown South Carolina products. There are currently 49 certified growers in Florence County and 22 in Darlington County.

If you're curious about the certified S.C.- grown members in your county, you can visit the following website: https://certifiedsc.com/ to learn more about the program and where to find S.C.-grown products.

The farmers market is also another great "one-stop shop" for many local products. Florence and Darlington counties can access the Pee Dee State Farmers Market and the Florence City Center Farmers market to find locally produced products. Farmers markets have a significant impact throughout the state. According to a study conducted by David W. Hughes and Olga Isengildina-Massa, the net economic impact of farmers’ markets is $6.204 million in gross industry output in South Carolina. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, “spending money at farmers markets keeps your money in circulation within the local community.”(Famers Market Coalition) They also reported farmers markets create between 257 and 361 full-time jobs and generate up to $13 million in South Carolina.

Roadside stands are another excellent outlet for locally grown products. The South Department of Agriculture's (SCDA) website lists certified roadside market locations. Please visit the SCDA website at https://agriculture.sc.gov to find locations near you.

Another option is community-supported agriculture or CSAs. Typically, during the major growing season, some farms that are CSAs offer a “pre-purchased subscription” to “boxes” of fresh produce, flowers and other agricultural products. Farmers provide CSA members what they have in season and being harvested.

This is a great way to support local farms. Paying for a CSA share, which is typically required prior to the beginning of a growing season, allows farmers to have the working capital necessary for raising the crop(s). The farm will provide ”boxes” with an array of in-season products and deliver them locally and or make them available for pick-up at the farm.

The one thing to be aware of is, typically you are also buying into the risk that farmers have. If there is a weather event that wipes out the crops or decreases a crops’ yield, you may not receive the quantity of product expected or any product at all in the case of a complete crop failure. Buying into a CSA is typically purchasing a share of the product that is produced up to a maximum amount. So please contact some different local CSAs to find out about their policies and procedures such as drop-off/pick-up locations, costs per share (and ask what size family does a share cover), and products that they typically plant and frequency of product availability throughout the season.

Now that you know how to locate outlets to purchase locally grown products, why is it so important to buy locally? They have a significant economic and community impact. Let's look at some summer produce and its impact in Florence and Darlington Counties. Below is the combine total of the2017 farm gate value of the listed summer produce:

Florence:

• Beans

• Blueberries

• Cabbage

• Peas

• Tomatoes

• Watermelon

Impact: $1,205,200

As you can see, the ag impact numbers from some summer produce show you how important these products are in our area. Take some time, do your research, and find some local produce to enjoy this summer near you.

Upcoming Clemson Extension Programs

Rural Health and Nutrition Team:

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition or increasing your physical activity, be sure to check out the programs available through Clemson Extension’s Rural Health and Nutrition team at https://www.clemson.edu/extension/health/index.html. For Darlington County residents, a free diabetes education and support program being offered virtually begins August 25th, 2022. Throughout the Health Extension for Diabetes program, participants are provided education, resources, and support to help in better managing their diabetes. If you are interested in learning more about the program, please contact Emily Sweatt at 843-944-8588 or esweatt@clemson.edu.

Agribusiness Team:

The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer Program (SCNBFP) will begin their advanced programming on September 17th, 2022, all the advanced programs are open to the public. Two will be offered in the Pee Dee area.

Farm Financial Management and recordkeeping: Sept. 22.

Tax Management for Farm Businesses: Oct. 8.

If you are interested in attending either of these please contact Bethany Funkhouser at bnf@clemson.edu or 843-944-8584. To view the other programs being offered across the state please go to https://www.clemson.edu/extension/newfarmer/workshops.html.