So, you’re thinking about starting an agricultural-based enterprise but you’re not sure where to start?

Do not fear, most people are usually in the same boat. Whether you have an idea to begin a cut-flower business, or dreams of owning your own farm-to-table venue, Clemson Extension can assist you by providing education, information, and resources. In this article we are going to look at the basic steps to starting an agribusiness in South Carolina.

Obviously, we cannot cover all the details, but will provide budding agri-entrepreneurs an idea of how to develop a plan about what you need to do and who you should reach out to.

Develop a vision and a business plan:

Before you start the nitty-gritty paperwork and licensing, you need to make sure that you know what you want to do and have a developed business plan. You can do this yourself or reach out to your local Clemson Extension office for help. The Small Business Development Center is another great resource to get help developing your business plan. They have offices in every region allowing you to make an appointment and receive assistance.

Choosing a business structure:

There are many different types of business structures, each has positives and negatives with some being more appropriate for specific situations than others. The business structure you decide to implement will impact various aspects of your agribusiness, such as taxes, liability protection, risk management, and more. It is important to research each type that may include: sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability company (LLC), Subchapter S Corporations, C-Corporations. The business structure will determine the complexity of setting one up, annual requirements to maintain the business structure, and tax requirements.

Business Registration and licensing:

Your Employer Identification Number or EIN is assigned by the IRS and identifies your business for tax purposes. Most businesses have an EIN and it is required if you plan to have any employees or if you operate as a corporation or partnership (Small Business Administration, SBA). Dependent on your business you may be required to have an EIN regardless of having employees, it is important to work with a good tax and or legal professional and others to determine what you may need based on your specific circumstances. If you are a part of a farmers’ cooperative, you may also be required to have an EIN. Additional information about EIN’s can be found at https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/do-you-need-an-ein.

It is important to also obtain a business license. There is not a state level business license, but you will need one in most town/ cities you reside in. There are also a couple counties across the state that require a business license. These counties include Richland, Marion, Jasper, Sumter, Horry, Beaufort, Dorchester, and Horry. You may also need a business license in some municipalities even if you do not reside in that area but are selling at a local market (Starting an Agricultural Business in South Carolina).

Also consider getting a farm number with FSA or the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA). FSA is a good starting place if you are looking for low interest loans if you are not able to obtain financing through a traditional lender. If you are able to qualify, the USDA FSA It is also an option for loans directly from the US Department of Agriculture for emergencies, operating loans, and more. Some other opportunities through FSA include being able to participate in conservation programs and other programs. To be able to participate in such programs you will need to reach out to your local FSA office and ensure your farm has a farm number and fill out the necessary paperwork.

Agricultural permits:

Beyond a business license and FSA number you will also need any corresponding permits and certifications based on what you are producing, selling, etc. Licensing and certifications are required for many agricultural products. These food safety requirements can range from packaging standards and licensing for eggs, to kitchen safety certification for canned goods. An exhaustive list of what is necessary to ensure a legal and safe food operation can be found at https://agriculture.sc.gov/faq/food-safety/. Consider what type of agribusiness you will have and the corresponding permits and requirements, there are many so it never hurts to ask and ensure you have all the permits that may be needed.

There is a lot to consider when starting an agribusiness, from how to get loans to hiring employees, and to recordkeeping and taxes, and everything in between. For more information check out the following article prepared by Dr. Steve Richards with Clemson Extension about starting an agribusiness in South Carolina with more in-depth information: https://dc.statelibrary.sc.gov/bitstream/handle/10827/38826/CU_CE_Starting_an_Agricultural_Business_in_SC_2021-04.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

The South Carolina Business One Stop is another great resource with many steps all in one place: https://scbos.sc.gov/