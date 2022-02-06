Card now required for ag sales tax exemptions

Attention, farmers, after April 1 you will be required to show your SCATE card, issued by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, to be eligible for agriculture sales tax exemption. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is rolling out a handy new card for farmers to use for agricultural sales tax exemptions.
As many farmers know, South Carolina state law offers several sales tax exemptions for items used in agricultural production. For many years, farmers have had to fill out a paper form, the ST-8F, to receive these exemptions. But after April 1, farmers must instead show their SCATE (South Carolina agricultural tax exemption) card to retailers to demonstrate they are eligible for these exemptions.
The program is similar to Georgia’s GATE card, but unlike in Georgia, South Carolina users do not need to meet a minimum farm income threshold to be eligible.
It’s important to understand that state law is not changing. Farmers will still be able to receive the same exemptions as before. There will be a price for the SCATE card. A SCATE card costs $24 and is good for three years. You can apply for your SCATE card starting Feb. 1, using the online portal at scatecard.com. You must apply and pay online; there is no paper application.
You’ll need the following information in order to apply:
Taxpayer ID Number – personal [SSN] or business [FEIN]
Valid email address
Credit card or bank account number
Questions about SCATE? Contact the South Carolina Department of Agriculture at scate@scda.sc.gov or 803-734-2210. For questions specifically about tax exemptions, you can email the South Carolina Department of Revenue at FarmExemption@dor.sc.gov. You can also read the FAQs at scatecard.com.
If you want in-person support, Clemson Extension agent Bethany Funkhouser will be hosting a workshop on how to apply and pay online.
On February 10, Clemson Extension will be hosting a SCATE Card Workshop at ArborOne Farm Credit, 900 Woody Jones Blvd. Florence, SC 29501. There will be a representative from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture via Zoom to explain the details of the SCATE card. They will also walk through the process of applying. A representative from the South Carolina Department of Revenue will also be joining via Zoom to answer questions. Afterward, we will assist individuals with applying, so please bring your smartphone, tablet, and/or laptop for assistance.
The cost of the workshop is $5 and light refreshments will be provided. Please call 843-393-0484 to pre-register. We understand that you may want to attend but can’t come in person and we are offering accommodations by allowing individuals to join via Zoom. When registering please let us know if you need those accommodations. If you have any questions, please contact 843-944-8584 or bnf@clemson.edu.
Growers meeting to attend
The cucurbit pre-plant meeting will take place in Blackville on Feb. 8. There will also be a two-part online cucurbit meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 & 17 at 6 p.m. Register for these meetings to get your critical grower information by going to scgrower.com. While you are there check out the blogs and sign up to receive the newsletter on all the major grower updates happening around the state.
We also hope to see everyone out at the Center Pivot Irrigation Workshop and Tradeshow at the Pee Dee Research and Education Center on Pocket Road in Florence on Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Workshop presentation topics include an introduction to Clemson Extension’s new Center Pivot Irrigation Test Program, cost-share opportunities through the Natural Resource Conservation Service, energy-saving incentives, and irrigation scheduling techniques. Door prizes include a sprinkler package from Komet, an endgun from Komet, a sprinkler package from Nelson, a Mister Mist’r from Agri-Inject/W.P. Law, CPIT assessments from Clemson Extension, and more. Certified crop adviser (CCA) credits will be offered. You must pre-register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/center-pivot-irrigation-in-sc-workshop-and-tradeshow-florence-sc-tickets-244632942717
