Card now required for ag sales tax exemptions

Taxpayer ID Number – personal [SSN] or business [FEIN]

Valid email address

Credit card or bank account number

Questions about SCATE? Contact the South Carolina Department of Agriculture at scate@scda.sc.gov or 803-734-2210. For questions specifically about tax exemptions, you can email the South Carolina Department of Revenue at FarmExemption@dor.sc.gov. You can also read the FAQs at scatecard.com.

If you want in-person support, Clemson Extension agent Bethany Funkhouser will be hosting a workshop on how to apply and pay online.

On February 10, Clemson Extension will be hosting a SCATE Card Workshop at ArborOne Farm Credit, 900 Woody Jones Blvd. Florence, SC 29501. There will be a representative from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture via Zoom to explain the details of the SCATE card. They will also walk through the process of applying. A representative from the South Carolina Department of Revenue will also be joining via Zoom to answer questions. Afterward, we will assist individuals with applying, so please bring your smartphone, tablet, and/or laptop for assistance.