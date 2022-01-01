CARMEN KETRON: 2022 resolutions for gardeners

Looking toward the new year and any resolutions you may have can be fun and a tad daunting. Some are looking to exercise more, eat healthier, or learn a new skill. All these resolutions can be found in the garden. Enjoy some garden-specific resolutions anyone can work into their plans for 2022.
Plant with more natives
Native plants are flowers, shrubs or trees adapted to the local soil and climate. Natives can grow without the need for pesticides, fertilizer, or supplemental water. Native plants are easier to maintain and provide more ecological benefits for birds and beneficial insects. Grow something new and beneficial this year with a native plant that suites your garden. Find the perfect native varieties for specific sun and soil requirements by going to the Carolina Yard Plant Database at www.clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards/plant-database/index.html.
Create a compost bin
The best additive to improve soil is compost. Compost is a nutrient-rich substance that enhances soil and controls erosion. It is made by the decomposition of plant material back into dark, rich humus. The best way to get more compost is to make it. Make an on-site compost bin to keep compostable waste such as vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, cardboard and newspaper out of landfills. Making compost on site can be done in a hot pile or with worms in a vermiculture bin. More information on starting composting in the new year can be found at hgic.clemson.edu/composting-tips/.
Support a local garden
Gardening is both a rewarding form of exercise and meditative activity that can improve mobility and stress relief. It is also a great way to get outdoors and give back to the community. One way to benefit from gardening, if a personal garden is not available, is to volunteer at a school, church, or neighborhood garden. Community gardens beautify spaces and provide a sense of pride that enhances the entire community. Supporting edible gardens or starting one in the neighborhood can produce nutritionally rich produce and flowers for the entire community.
Plant for the pollinators
As pollinator habitats decline it is important to increase urban pollinator refuges for bees and other pollinating insects. Planting pollinator- friendly plants throughout the year can help to provide sources of food for pollinators. Bee balm, crocus, salvia, zinnias, cosmos, sedum, rosemary, thyme, and lavender are all excellent options. More pollinator plants for the region can be found at hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/pollinator-gardening/.
Grow something edible
Make a garden both beautiful and functional by incorporating edibles into ornamental gardens. Planting herbs in containers or planting leafy greens in flower beds can provide delicious additions to your annual plantings. Try building a raised bed for vegetables or planting a fruit tree in the yard. Check out what vegetables and herbs can be planted each season at Clemson’s Home and Garden website: hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/.
Attend a gardening class
Gardening is a year-round hobby in the Pee Dee. Those who are new to gardening in the South or want a refresher on the classic techniques can attend many different hands-on classes hosted by some of our great local nurseries or Clemson Extension Office. More information can be found by following the “Florence Needs Gardeners” Facebook group or checking out the Southern Gardener’s Bootcamp Class Schedule at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-gardeners-bootcamp-series-tickets-204424919437.
Garden for biodiversity
Supporting wildlife in your garden can have compounding benefits for a thriving garden. Installing a bat house can help support the declining bat population. Bats will return the favor by eating 1,200 mosquitos per hour. Installing a bird or hummingbird feeder will help to attract birds. Install a bird bath to provide a fresh water source for birds, pollinators, and reptiles.
