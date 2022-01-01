CARMEN KETRON: 2022 resolutions for gardeners

Looking toward the new year and any resolutions you may have can be fun and a tad daunting. Some are looking to exercise more, eat healthier, or learn a new skill. All these resolutions can be found in the garden. Enjoy some garden-specific resolutions anyone can work into their plans for 2022.

Plant with more natives

Native plants are flowers, shrubs or trees adapted to the local soil and climate. Natives can grow without the need for pesticides, fertilizer, or supplemental water. Native plants are easier to maintain and provide more ecological benefits for birds and beneficial insects. Grow something new and beneficial this year with a native plant that suites your garden. Find the perfect native varieties for specific sun and soil requirements by going to the Carolina Yard Plant Database at www.clemson.edu/extension/carolinayards/plant-database/index.html.

Create a compost bin