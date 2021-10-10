CARMEN KETRON: An ode to goldenrod

But it is an amazing resource for a large number of bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

This time of year I have many discussions with people who believe wholeheartedly that it is a nuisance plant because of its bad reptutation. Many people often blame their late-summer allergies on these prolific flowering marvels, blaming the immense amount of yellow pollen as the culprit of their runny nose and itchy eyes.

For most people, it is actually the common ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) or giant ragweed (Ambrosia trifida) and not the glorious goldenrod that is to blame for their unpleasant allergic reactions. These two plants bloom at the same time and often take up the same habitat, so it is a case of wrong place, wrong time.

Goldenrod’s eye-catching yellow flower releases pollen too large to move very far in the wind while ragweed’s tiny green blooms release pollen that travels farther for wind pollination, as they are not as attractive or beneficial to pollinator species to ellicit help from neighboring insects.

So when you are on your afternoon walk or driving in the car, take a look off of the side of the road and marvel at the glorious yellow blooms swaying in the wind and appreciate the absolute majesty, knowing they are a critical food source for the pollinators and they are putting on a beautiful show just for you.

