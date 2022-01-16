CARMEN KETRON: Bulbs delight indoors in winter

At this point I brought my brother in to help plant the bulbs in the containers and he promptly threw them in cattywampus with some even facing down. The golden rule is to keep the pointy side up. I have also read that facing the flat side of the bulb toward the outside of the pot can lead to larger leaves leaning outward. Stuff the pots with bulbs, leaving about ½ bulb width of distance between them. Settle the bulbs so there is 1 to 2 inches of soil beneath them and then add more soil to fill to within an inch of the rim. Tulips and daffodils can have their tips showing through the soil, but all others should be covered completely. Water thoroughly, then begin the cooling period.

Ideally you want to keep them in a place that has temperatures between 30 and 50 ºF, often a garage, basement, or cool shed. The optimal time is 12 to 16 weeks, any shorter and the stems will be short and longer than 16 weeks the stems will elongate and look leggy.

The part I didn’t calculate was that our bulbs were kept in the fridge for 5 weeks before being potted up. If you are holding bulbs in the refrigerator before the potted cooling period, you want to subtract three weeks from the required cooling time. So even though we did take them out early it wasn’t early enough.