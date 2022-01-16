CARMEN KETRON: Bulbs delight indoors in winter

When I was planning my wedding a few years ago, my mother and I got it into our heads that we were going to force bulbs to have as centerpieces at the reception. We went back and forth about timing and as a seasoned gardener she told me the worst thing that could happen was we forced them too early.
Well, you couldn’t tell me anything back then, because I was an “educated” horticulturist and I had it in my head that earlier was better. I convinced her to take the bulbs out of the garage early from their cold storage to break dormancy and filled up her bathroom jacuzzi tub with pots of narcissus bulbs. Almost any plant with a bulb, corm, or rhizome can be forced to bloom indoors during the winter if you have the right combination of cold and dark conditions to break dormancy, develop roots, and flower.
Down in our southern states many people get bulbs in the early fall when there is the best selection and keep them in the fridge to imitate a cold season. Hyacinths, tulips, crocus, daffodils and jonquils, or really any bulbs in the genus Narcissus make excellent options to force for indoor color in the winter.
We decided to get some of the bulbs blooming in potting soil and some in just water. We were growing a paperwhite narcissus in small hurricane glass containers. These specialty jars could suspend the bulb over water to allow just the roots to reach down and grab the water without drowning the bulbs. This technique can be done with paperwhites and hyacinths. We also used clay containers with drainage holes and filled the bottom with equal parts soil, builders’ sand, and peat moss. Once the pots were partially filled, we started to pot the bulbs up.
At this point I brought my brother in to help plant the bulbs in the containers and he promptly threw them in cattywampus with some even facing down. The golden rule is to keep the pointy side up. I have also read that facing the flat side of the bulb toward the outside of the pot can lead to larger leaves leaning outward. Stuff the pots with bulbs, leaving about ½ bulb width of distance between them. Settle the bulbs so there is 1 to 2 inches of soil beneath them and then add more soil to fill to within an inch of the rim. Tulips and daffodils can have their tips showing through the soil, but all others should be covered completely. Water thoroughly, then begin the cooling period.
Ideally you want to keep them in a place that has temperatures between 30 and 50 ºF, often a garage, basement, or cool shed. The optimal time is 12 to 16 weeks, any shorter and the stems will be short and longer than 16 weeks the stems will elongate and look leggy.
The part I didn’t calculate was that our bulbs were kept in the fridge for 5 weeks before being potted up. If you are holding bulbs in the refrigerator before the potted cooling period, you want to subtract three weeks from the required cooling time. So even though we did take them out early it wasn’t early enough.
So the weeks went by with the pots in the jacuzzi tub enjoying perfect indirect sunlight and a prime 65 ºF environment, but they grew and grew and got more and more leggy. We tried all the things you are supposed to do, don’t fertilize, rotate the pots regularly so the leaves receive an equal amount of sunlight, but still they grew and when it came time for the wedding, they were tall and green but no real flowers. Even though they didn’t have flower buds on the wedding they were whimsically impressive on the tables. My mother and I laugh about it to this day.
If you want a step-by-step guide to forcing bulbs without cooling, check out the Clemson HGIC Factsheet: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/forcing-bulbs-indoors/.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.