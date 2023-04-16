Nothing is as fun as walking through the plant nurseries this time of year. The colors and the textures of all the beautiful plants in bloom give you a sense of happiness and peace.

I encourage everyone to try to shop local this year, buying plants from local nurseries or small-scale growers. There are many great opportunities to purchase plants from purveyors around the area. This year, check out the local high school FFA plant sales, farmers’ markets, and community grower groups for great plant deals. They are often grown with our climate in mind and often for a substantially better rate than big box stores.

One great plant opportunity coming up next weekend that should be on your radar is the Pee Dee State Farmers Market Plant and Flower Show.

The show will run April 20th – 23rd at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. It will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunities to pick that perfect plant for your front porch or spring garden.

This year’s hot trend is building an indoor garden in your office or living room with houseplants. It’s a great way to bring nature indoors and make a room feel vibrant and alive. Check out the extensive selections of succulent and indoor tropical plants available at the show this year. The 2023 Plant of the Year is the lovely calathea rattlesnake (Goeppertia insignis). It is a beautiful variegated reddish-purple and green plant with wavy leaf edging and a stunning red underside, great for an indoor statement plant. Other beautiful standards to consider are stromanthes, alcocasias, and pilea plants.

Freshen up the pots on the porch and window boxes this month with new selections that you will enjoy through summer. A good rule for grouping plants in a container or window box collection is to combine what I like to call thriller, filler, and spiller plants. The thriller plant will stand tall in the container, like a palm, ornamental grass, canna, or Colocasia. Select a showcase thriller plant and then build the design around that. Put it in the center of the pot if you plan to view it from all sides. Place the central plant at the back of the pot if it is up against a wall or in a corner.

Next, add filler plants to add mass and surround the thriller plants. It adds textural contrast and color to the container. Use one type of plant or mix it up with foliage and flowering plants. Plants like Begonias (Begonia spp.), Coleus (Solenostemon scutellarioides), Angelonia (Angelonia anustifolia), or ‘Profusion’ Series zinnia (Zinnia’ Profusion) make excellent fillers.

Finally, leave room towards the edge of the pot to allow trailing spiller plants to cascade over the side of the container. It softens the edges and provides a more natural feel to the planter. Plants like creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia), sweet potato vines (Ipomoea batatas), sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima), and nasturtiums (Tropaeoleum spp.) are all excellent additions to any garden box or container.

Master Gardeners and Master Food Preservers will be at the Clemson Extension table each day of the show to answer questions. Bring a sample of your plant problems, like specimens or pictures, to make answering your question easier. We will also be collecting soil samples. Bring your soil sample and $6.00 cash or check, and we will mail it off. How does a person take a soil sample? Check out the soil sample guide at Clemson.hgic.edu for instructions, or stop by the Florence or Darlington Extension Offices and pick up a sampling guide.