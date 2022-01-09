CARMEN KETRON: Composting into the new year

Anyone looking to improve the soil in the new year should look at adding compost to it. Compost is organic material that has been broken down by tiny bacteria, fungi, and protozoa in a moist but oxygen-rich environment to decay into crumbly organic humus.
Compost isn’t quite a fertilizer but does retain and release nutrients. Think of compost as more of a soil enhancer. Compost can break up heavy clay soil to improve drainage and help sandy soil retain water and nutrients.
There are often two different types of compost people think of when looking to purchase or make compost: manure compost and humus compost. The difference is in the source material that is used to make compost. When people think of adding organic material to their soil, they often think of animal manure. Aged or “composted” manure is a great source of nutrients and beneficial bacteria from animal feces. Often animal feces are piled up, allowed to break down over time, and incorporated into planting beds. Humus compost is primarily composed of decaying plant material, sometimes with animal manure added in. Manure compost has more nutrient availability, but humus compost improves soil structure more efficiently and encourages more microbial and earthworm activity over the long term.
Ready-made manure and humus compost can be purchased by the bag at the local nursery or landscape store. However, many people look around at all their vegetable scraps, coffee grounds, and leaves and think, “Hey, I should just make my own.”
Making compost can be an easy activity to do in the backyard. At the core of composting is making sure you have adequate amounts of “greens” and “browns” for the decomposers to break down. Decomposers, like bacteria, need both nitrogen (“greens”) and carbon (“browns”) to do their jobs. Decomposers need approximately 1 part nitrogen for every 30 parts of carbon to encourage the right temperature and materials to decompose at an adequate rate. “Greens” can be considered things like coffee grounds, vegetable waste, grass clippings and manure. “Browns” are high-carbon-containing items like paper, wood chips, dry leaves, or straw. Different combinations of “browns” and “greens” will yield different results but a steady 50-50 split is a good place to start. The more “browns” you have the longer decomposition will take. The more “greens” you have the wetter it can get, often resulting in an anaerobic, foul-smelling mess. More information on the intricacies of composting at home can be found at the Clemson Home and Garden Information website: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/composting/.
Some people want to do a “fast compost” that reaches high temperatures and breaks down within a few months by constantly turning the pile to increase air flow and displacing the material to break down. Others take a more leisurely “slow compost” method by layering different browns and greens and allowing it to sit, turning it over occasionally for six months to a year. Some people will enclose their waste in a container with worms known as vermicomposting or incorporate specific bacteria to ferment known as the Bokashi method. Whichever way it is done, it is important that the organic material is completely broken down, smells like soil, and has a dark crumbly texture free of chunks of source material. That is known as finished compost.
Once compost is made or bought it is important to use it effectively. I recommend mixing compost with soil to enrich the garden bed. Some people will screen compost, separating the larger chunks from finer bits, using the fine particles to top dress lawns and incorporate into houseplant containers and the larger bits as mulch. If liquid amendments are a more ideal option, seeping a cup of compost through a cheesecloth in a bucket of water can make a beneficial but weak compost “tea” ideal to support young plants.
