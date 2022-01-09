CARMEN KETRON: Composting into the new year

Making compost can be an easy activity to do in the backyard. At the core of composting is making sure you have adequate amounts of “greens” and “browns” for the decomposers to break down. Decomposers, like bacteria, need both nitrogen (“greens”) and carbon (“browns”) to do their jobs. Decomposers need approximately 1 part nitrogen for every 30 parts of carbon to encourage the right temperature and materials to decompose at an adequate rate. “Greens” can be considered things like coffee grounds, vegetable waste, grass clippings and manure. “Browns” are high-carbon-containing items like paper, wood chips, dry leaves, or straw. Different combinations of “browns” and “greens” will yield different results but a steady 50-50 split is a good place to start. The more “browns” you have the longer decomposition will take. The more “greens” you have the wetter it can get, often resulting in an anaerobic, foul-smelling mess. More information on the intricacies of composting at home can be found at the Clemson Home and Garden Information website: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/composting/.