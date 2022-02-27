CARMEN KETRON: Crape myrtle pruning season

Many people incorrectly think ‘topping’ a crape myrtle is necessary to promote flowering or have seen it done by their neighbors and think they also need to do it. “Topping” crape myrtles has been aptly named “crape murder” by gardeners and arborists due to the severe cuts that make it look like gardeners started to chop down the tree and then went inside and forgot to finish the job. Many people have strong feelings about those who do and do not “top” their crape myrtles.

Those who “top” their crape myrtles are often referred to as crape murderers by neighbors and onlookers. If you are new to the South and have these beautiful trees in your yard, do not feel you have to “top” them.

A gentler alternative is to shape and maintain your crape myrtles. To develop a tree shape, remove all but three to five of the strongest trunks at ground level. Every year, prune out any lateral branches and any branches that are crossing or rubbing against each other. Also make sure to cut out any branches growing into the center of the canopy. This will encourage a more luscious leaf canopy and a more natural and elegant tree shape.