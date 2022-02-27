CARMEN KETRON: Crape myrtle pruning season

Crape myrtle trees are a staple in our Southern landscape. No doubt about it. Their bright blooms throughout the summer, gorgeous fall color, peeling bark, and natural grace make it a showstopper in any yard. It is also a very low-maintenance tree for the most part.
Except for this time of the year. Late winter is when many people will begin pruning back crape myrtles.
There are two ways to prune back crape myrtles. The most common practice is called ‘topping’. This is often seen along neighborhood sidewalks, shopping centers, and more than likely what your neighbors are doing to their crape myrtles. It is technically chopping the top branch growth off at a severe cut. This pruning method is done around the world and began as far back as the time of the Romans.
Outside the South, the technique is called pollarding. Pollarding is the act of keeping trees at an artificially small size for decades or even centuries. To keep the trees small, you remove all the upper branches of a tree at a certain height and cut back to the same height year after year. It produces a tree with a knobby top. This technique restricts the tree to a manageable size. This is often done to prevent trees from outgrowing their allotted space, reduces shade cast by trees, and is used to prevent obstruction of electric lines. You will often see this done in big cities around Europe on elm, ash, oak, and gum trees.
Many people incorrectly think ‘topping’ a crape myrtle is necessary to promote flowering or have seen it done by their neighbors and think they also need to do it. “Topping” crape myrtles has been aptly named “crape murder” by gardeners and arborists due to the severe cuts that make it look like gardeners started to chop down the tree and then went inside and forgot to finish the job. Many people have strong feelings about those who do and do not “top” their crape myrtles.
Those who “top” their crape myrtles are often referred to as crape murderers by neighbors and onlookers. If you are new to the South and have these beautiful trees in your yard, do not feel you have to “top” them.
A gentler alternative is to shape and maintain your crape myrtles. To develop a tree shape, remove all but three to five of the strongest trunks at ground level. Every year, prune out any lateral branches and any branches that are crossing or rubbing against each other. Also make sure to cut out any branches growing into the center of the canopy. This will encourage a more luscious leaf canopy and a more natural and elegant tree shape.
If a tree is starting to get too close to your home or a structure, cut out one of the larger trunks to reduce overall size and create space. If you are thinking about adjusting your pruning practices, check out tips to bring your previously “topped” Crape Myrtle into a new growing pattern on Clemson Extension’s HGIC website: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/crape-myrtle-pruning/.
If you are thinking about incorporating crape myrtles into your landscape, select a dwarf variety and be very intentional in your planting to reduce its potential to grow into the power lines or a building. More information can be found at Clemson Extension’s Crape Myrtle Factsheet https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/crape-myrtle-varieties/.
