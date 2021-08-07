CARMEN KETRON: ‘Cutting hedge’ technology

Registration for the course is open through Aug. 10. The course goes from Aug. 16 to Oct. 11. There is a $300 fee per participant for the course and license. It is a an online course with learning modules, quizzes, and a final exam. The modules are self-paced but must be accomplished by Oct. 11. Those who would like to take the course but do not have access to a computer can contact the Florence County Clemson Extension Florence office at 843-661-4800 to arrange in-person support from an extension agent. Limited space is available for computer assistance. To sign up please got to https://www.clemson.edu/extension/scclp or contact program coordinator Drew Jeffers at 864-594-0422 for more information.