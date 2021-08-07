CARMEN KETRON: ‘Cutting hedge’ technology

You may have heard of the wonderful horticulture certification programs Clemson Cooperative Extension offers to the public throughout South Carolina.
The South Carolina Master Gardener program is probably the best known. It is a premier certification designed to provide people with the tools and training to be expert community horticulturalists in their community.
You may have also heard about the additional Clemson Extension certifications such as South Carolina Master Rain Gardener, Master Naturalist, and even Master Pond Manager. These programs provide enthusiastic residents and professionals the tools to interact cohesively with the natural world. These wonderful public opportunities are offered statewide in various digital and in-person formats.
We as South Carolinians are blessed with world-class courses at our fingertips to learn the ins and outs of a multitude of skills to improve our lawns, gardens, and green spaces. Today I want to highlight a program beginning next month that is geared toward the landscape professional: the South Carolina Certified Landscape Professional Program.
This is an online, self-paced certification program that provides high level horticultural education and training to green industry professionals and operators. This means it is geared toward professionals who are already in the landscape industry. A self-paced program allows for working professionals to log into training and complete it at their own speed and availability.
The program is designed to teach landscape professionals best management practices for major components of an urban landscape. By investing in certification, South Carolina Certified Landscape Professionals can bring enhanced knowledge of the landscape and how it fits into the surrounding ecosystem. Certification can save money with use of best management practices, boost employee morale and confidence, provide a competitive edge in the marketplace, and protect South Carolina’s natural resources. This is a great continuing education course for landscape professionals new on the job, just getting started, or seasoned professionals looking to brush up on techniques and procedures.
Now this certification is not a substitute for state-issued pesticide licenses. The goals, subject matter, and procedures of the South Carolina Certified Landscape Professional certification program are different from the licensing programs and exams conducted by the South Carolina Department of Pesticide Regulation. What is covered in this training is landscape care, plant identification, tree management, turfgrass care, perennial and annual herbaceous and shrub care, sprayer and spreader calibration, critical aspects of water and irrigation, low-impact development practices, and integrated pest management.
Using the best techniques in landscape management during installation, establishment, and maintenance stages are the foundational steps necessary to creating a healthy landscape. This course will offer insight into how landscapers can effectively and efficiently achieve a resilient landscape for easier management and happy customers.
I encourage every landscape professional in the area to think about getting this certification. I also encourage homeowners to start asking their landscape professionals if they are a South Carolina Certified Landscape Professional.
Registration for the course is open through Aug. 10. The course goes from Aug. 16 to Oct. 11. There is a $300 fee per participant for the course and license. It is a an online course with learning modules, quizzes, and a final exam. The modules are self-paced but must be accomplished by Oct. 11. Those who would like to take the course but do not have access to a computer can contact the Florence County Clemson Extension Florence office at 843-661-4800 to arrange in-person support from an extension agent. Limited space is available for computer assistance. To sign up please got to https://www.clemson.edu/extension/scclp or contact program coordinator Drew Jeffers at 864-594-0422 for more information.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.