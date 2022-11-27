CARMEN KETRON: December to-do list for the garden

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it can be nice to take a breath, get out, enjoy the changing seasons in your garden, and maybe get in a little “dirt therapy.”

Many people believe that December is the time to take a break from the garden, but a lot of times, December is full of activities and preparations to get ourselves on the right foot for next year.

Of course, the first decision will be what to do with all those leaves. As a child, my favorite activity at my grandparent’s house was to help rake leaves and burn them in the ditch. Over time, that ditch soil was some of the best I had ever seen, and my grandmother would often dig it up and add it to the vegetable garden bed that spring as an amendment. I have since cut out the middle steps, raked leaves right into the garden bed or the compost heap, and let them break down on their own during the winter months.

This has fewer steps and allows for a natural decay that promotes beneficial microorganisms and insects to overwinter in leaf litter. I will say that waxy leaves like live oak, pine, and magnolia species take much longer to break down. For those, I chop them up with the lawn mower first, so they break down a little faster. I will sometimes rake magnolia leaves and pine needles straight into the flower beds as long-term mulch. For new initiates to South Carolina mulching, the pine straw mulching technique is a time-honored tradition that is both practical and economical. It is long-lasting, easily replenishable, and can have a lovely defined look if you know how to tuck the edges into the ground.

Many people still enjoy raking and bagging or blowing leaves off the property. I encourage folks to place leaves in the large paper lawn bags (found in most big-box stores this time of year) instead of plastic trash bags to reduce waste and be fully compostable at their final destination.

December is a great time to get spring-flowering bulbs in the ground. Spring-flowering bulbs include daffodils, tulips, crocus, Iris, anemones, ranunculus, bluebells, and hyacinths. If any of these are on your planting list and you have them stored in the refrigerator crisper drawer or picked up at the local nursery recently, pull them out and get to planting. Please pay attention to the required depth at which they should be planted and ensure you have amended your soil with a bit of compost to give them a nice fertile growing space. For more details, check out our bulb planting guide at the HGIC website https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/spring-flowering-bulbs/.

Now is also a great time to clean and organize your tools. This chore often gets forgotten, and come springtime, all the tools are rusty and crusted together, and you have a collection of broken rakes and mismatched gloves. Take time to remove dirt and debris from the tools. Next, disinfect pruners with alcohol to prevent disease spread. Next, sharpen mower blades, pruners, and saws. If you aren’t confident about this task, take it to a local hardware store to have it done for you. These tasks might be helpful in the cold months because nothing is worse than going into a random ice storm without sharp limb-cutting equipment. Winter is also a great time to ensure all your small engine equipment is topped off with fluids. Check the oil and lubricant levels and change the air filters in your blowers, saws, and lawnmowers. Happy choring!