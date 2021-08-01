CARMEN KETRON: Dog days of summer safety

We are smack in the middle of the “dog days of summer” and I am sure you can feel it. The heat is here and getting to everyone and to the plants in your garden.

We call it the “dog days of summer” not because our dogs are noticeably lazy and lethargic, but because of the star Sirius. Harry Potter fans will find the connection that Sirius is often referred to as the Dog Star due to its location within the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.

Sirius is the brightest star visible from any part of the earth and in summer, between July 3 and Aug. 11, the sun will occupy the same area of the sky as Sirius. During this period, Sirius will rise and set with the sun. The ancient Romans saw how bright the star was and believed during these 40 summer days of alignment Sirius was giving off excess heat, increasing the intensity of the warmth on earth during these “dog days.”

Now everyone agrees that the Romans had it right and this is in fact the hottest part of summer. However, we now know that the summer heat is due to the Northern Hemisphere of the earth tilting towards the sun causing the sun’s rays to have more direct exposure on our area for extended hours each day. This leads to longer, balmier, and more dangerous hot days.