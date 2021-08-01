CARMEN KETRON: Dog days of summer safety

We are smack in the middle of the “dog days of summer” and I am sure you can feel it. The heat is here and getting to everyone and to the plants in your garden.
We call it the “dog days of summer” not because our dogs are noticeably lazy and lethargic, but because of the star Sirius. Harry Potter fans will find the connection that Sirius is often referred to as the Dog Star due to its location within the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.
Sirius is the brightest star visible from any part of the earth and in summer, between July 3 and Aug. 11, the sun will occupy the same area of the sky as Sirius. During this period, Sirius will rise and set with the sun. The ancient Romans saw how bright the star was and believed during these 40 summer days of alignment Sirius was giving off excess heat, increasing the intensity of the warmth on earth during these “dog days.”
Now everyone agrees that the Romans had it right and this is in fact the hottest part of summer. However, we now know that the summer heat is due to the Northern Hemisphere of the earth tilting towards the sun causing the sun’s rays to have more direct exposure on our area for extended hours each day. This leads to longer, balmier, and more dangerous hot days.
These hot days can put a damper on our gardening. It is without a doubt more preferable to stay in the shade and enjoy your garden’s summer blooms from the comfort of a shaded porch. However, your garden won’t wait for the weather to cool down. Summer is peak time for garden chores. Every time you turn around your plants need watering and deadheading, and the lawn seems to always need mowing. It is important for gardeners and plant professionals to take steps to protect themselves during this time. Some things to consider:
Try to get your garden chores done before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. to reduce exposure to the hottest part of the day. This goes for people and plants. Many plants that look like they are wilting in the afternoon heat are also conserving energy and water by reducing their respiration through plant leaves and storing water during the day and reinvigorating themselves when the sun goes down.
Stay hydrated while working in the garden. Johns Hopkins Medical Center tells us dehydration occurs when you lose too much fluid, and your body does not have enough water to maintain its vital functions. You can see a similar occurrence when you forget to maintain adequate moisture of your potted plants in the summer. Your beautiful plants wilt under the oppressive heat and lack of water. In humans, excess sweating without replenishing fluids on hot days can lead to dizziness, confusion, and heat exhaustion. When you are working outside in the heat it is important to drink more water or foods that have high water content to prevent your own wilt.
Practice sun safety whenever you are outside in the garden. Protecting yourself from UV rays should be a year-round practice. It is especially important in the summer when people are wearing less clothing and are outside for extended periods. If you have ever watched a beautiful tomato on the vine get sunscald because it does not have a thick leaf canopy to protect from sun exposure, then you know firsthand what the sun can do. The Center for Disease Control explains that the best sun protection includes wearing light layers that provide a physical barrier to protect arms and legs; wearing a wide-brim hat that covers the face and neck; sunglasses that wrap around for full eye protection from UV rays; and throughout the day regularly applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.
