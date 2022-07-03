CARMEN KETRON: Don’t bring any insect critters home this vacation.

Summer vacation season is kicking off. I know I’m loading up the RV and plan to make one trip if I can figure a way to pay for the gas.

Many of y’all will be heading to the lake, the beach, and even traveling outside the state to see family and friends for summer. I know there seems to be nothing but doom and gloom in the news, and I don’t want to pile on, but for the sake of our natural ecosystems, I need y’all to be vigilant about not bringing invasive critters back home to our beautiful Pee Dee.

You might be thinking, “What is this lady talking about? I am an immaculate person, and I don’t traffic in fleas and the like.” However, I am talking about some of these “outside” bugs like the emerald ash borer, Asian long-horned beetle, oak splendor beetle, and spotted lantern fly. These pests have been introduced into the United States and can be detrimental to our forests and landscapes.

The worst part is they are on the move. This week, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed that the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) had made its way into North Carolina from Virginia. The spotted lanternfly can feed on and cause severe damage to upwards of 70 species of plants, including our beloved roses, apples, and grapes. These bugs can hitch a ride on cars driving up and down the highway; they can be on firewood carried into a campsite; they can even be on your campervan and travel with you from park to park this summer.

In addition, the Asian longhorned beetle was recently found in Charleston County, South Carolina. It feeds on several favorite tree species, including maples, elms, birches, and willows. One day I wish they would get a taste for sweet gum, but alas, they always go for the trees everyone likes. That is why it is extra important this summer to be vigilant and help us prevent the spread.

To prevent the spread from happening, take a few simple steps to reduce your potential to move these nasty bugs. First, leave firewood at home. Insects like emerald ash borers ( Agrilus planipennis) may be hiding inside the firewood bundles in their larvae and pupae stages. Many campgrounds, including our South Carolina State Parks, will not allow you to bring wood into the park. Source firewood on-site or buy directly from the campground or local vendors in the area.

Next, if you are hauling a trailer, RV, golf cart, or campervan with you on your vacation, make sure to do a few extra checks when taking off and before you leave to come home. Be on the lookout for any egg masses or suspicious splotches on the vehicle’s underside and in the wheel wells. Spray down your car to remove debris and mud. The same goes for mountain bikes, clothing, and camp equipment. Cleaning equipment at the location will help eliminate any potentially invasive plant seed pods or burrs that might also travel with you back home.

Finally, you are the most crucial piece to reducing critter spread. Check out our pictures of these culprits on the Clemson Invasive Species website, and keep an eye out for them this summer. Report any of the insects you see. You can report potential sightings or concerns at https://www.clemson.edu/public/regulatory/plant-industry/invasive/.

