CARMEN KETRON: Don’t miss the fall Plant & Flower Festival

Well, buy me a pumpkin-flavored hot coffee and a front porch full of orange and purple mums because fall is here! One way you can tell is the Pee Dee State Farmers Market Plant & Flower Festival is next weekend.

Even if you aren’t crazy about all that fall has to offer, you can still take this time to prepare for a bright and exciting spring with some strategic perennial planting. That journey can start for you at the Fall Plant & Flower Festival.

The festival will be in bloom Oct. 1, 2, and 3 at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. Open Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the market gives you ample opportunity to pick that perfect plant for your front porch fall décor.

You of course want to check out the staple annual pansies and mums in all different colors. But don’t stop there. Some fun varieties to spice up a fall planter include bright crotons, celosia, asters, marigolds, and ornamental fountain grasses. Don’t shy away from decorative sedums, ornamental cabbage, and bright coleus that can add texture and whimsy to your gardens and containers in to the winter months.