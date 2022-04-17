CARMEN KETRON: Don’t miss the Spring Plant & Flower Festival

After the late frosts and freezes, I’m done dragging the plants in and out of the house. I think I can speak for everyone when I say we are ready to get everything in the garden.

Hopefully, we will be in the clear after this weekend. One way you can tell is the Pee Dee State Farmer’s Market Plant & Flower Festival is happening this week.

The festival is April 21 – 24 at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. Hours are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunities to pick that perfect plant for your front porch or spring garden.

Staples like petunias, million bells (Calibrachoa), and gerbera will be available for purchase, along with many more. If you are new to gardening, I encourage you to check out the hanging fern baskets, lantana, and marigolds available in abundance.

Spring is the time to enjoy color and texture, so don’t shy away from creating container pots or planter boxes with combinations of plants. A good rule for grouping plants together in a collection is to mix thriller, filler, and spiller plants.

The thriller plant will be something that stands out and sit tall in the container, like a palm, ornamental grass, canna, or Colocasia. Select a showcase thriller plant and then build the design around that. Put it in the center of the pot if you plan to view it from all sides. Place the central plant at the back of the pot if it is up against a wall or in a corner.

Next, add filler plants to add mass and surround the thriller plants. It adds textural contrast and color to the container. Use one type of plant or mix it up with foliage plants and flowering plants. Plants like begonias (Begonia spp.), coleus (Solenostemon scutellarioides), angelonia (Angelonia anustifolia), or “Profusion” Series zinnia make excellent fillers.

Finally, leave room toward the edge of the pot to allow trailing plants to cascade over the side of the container. It softens the edges and provides a more natural feel to the planter. Plants like creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia), sweet potato vines (Ipomoea batatas), sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima), and nasturtiums (Tropaeoleum spp.) all are excellent additions to any garden box or container.

Make sure to inspect all plants before purchase. The plant should look healthy. Look for damage from aphids, whiteflies, scale, and leafspots. Check to ensure there isn’t significant root damage or bound roots in the pot. Also, pick the plants with buds that have not opened yet so they can bloom best at home.

Clemson Extension and Florence County Master Gardeners will be at the festival every four days. We will be there to answer all plant and gardening questions. If possible, bring a sample of your plant problems like specimens or pictures to make answering your question easier. We will also be collecting soil samples. Bring your soil sample and $6 cash or check, and we will mail it off for you. Not sure about how to take a soil sample? Check out the soil sample guide at hgic.edu for instructions, or stop by the Florence or Darlington Extension Offices and pick up a sampling guide.

If you are in the Hartsville area, check out the Darlington County Master Gardeners Plant Sale at Kalmia Gardens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 21, 22, and 23 at the Joslin Educational Center; 1520 W. Carolina Ave. in Hartsville. There is no better way to spend a weekend than strolling through the beautiful Kalmia Gardens and buying plants.

