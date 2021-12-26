CARMEN KETRON: Embrace a messy winter garden

As we begin to settle down into winter many people may take this time to get out in the yard and tidy up. As you grab the last of the greens from the garden, chop down any remaining flower stalks, and rake the leaves to take off property, it may benefit your yard to consider embracing the “messy winter garden” approach.

This suggestion doesn’t come from a place of laziness but from looking at your garden as a winter shelter for insects, birds, and microbes that depend on plant material to survive in the winter months. Many people seek to have a yard or garden clean of leaf litter and dead plants but that can deter or eliminate generations of beneficial insects and wildlife. Gardeners work so hard to invite beneficial insects into the garden to pollinate and provide fresh fruits and vegetables during the warm months, but it is just as important to provide them and their offspring a place to thrive during colder months. There are several easy ways to embrace the messy winter garden technique.

Letting flowering perennials go to seed and leaving the seed heads standing is a critical food source for many birds during the winter. Goldfinches, nuthatches, chickadees, cardinals and sparrows use seed heads like purple coneflower (Echinacea purpura) as sustenance.