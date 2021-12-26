CARMEN KETRON: Embrace a messy winter garden

As we begin to settle down into winter many people may take this time to get out in the yard and tidy up. As you grab the last of the greens from the garden, chop down any remaining flower stalks, and rake the leaves to take off property, it may benefit your yard to consider embracing the “messy winter garden” approach.
This suggestion doesn’t come from a place of laziness but from looking at your garden as a winter shelter for insects, birds, and microbes that depend on plant material to survive in the winter months. Many people seek to have a yard or garden clean of leaf litter and dead plants but that can deter or eliminate generations of beneficial insects and wildlife. Gardeners work so hard to invite beneficial insects into the garden to pollinate and provide fresh fruits and vegetables during the warm months, but it is just as important to provide them and their offspring a place to thrive during colder months. There are several easy ways to embrace the messy winter garden technique.
Letting flowering perennials go to seed and leaving the seed heads standing is a critical food source for many birds during the winter. Goldfinches, nuthatches, chickadees, cardinals and sparrows use seed heads like purple coneflower (Echinacea purpura) as sustenance.
Native bumblebees, mason bees, and leaf cutter bees live in cavities or hollowed-out areas of living material. These pollinators do not reside in social hives like honeybees, but on their own, often relying on debris to be their primary residence. Something as small as a hollow sunflower stalk provides a habitat for solitary bees to nest. Providing a winter refuge can be accomplished by simply leaving an area of the yard untouched for leaves and yard debris to pile up or allowing logs to decompose on site away from leaf blowers or mowers. It’s important not to move the leaves as insects like the swallowtail and sulphur overwinter as pupa in their chrysalis on leaves left on the ground. Also remember that many birds rely on seeds and insects for a well-rounded diet. Providing a place for insects to nest also attracts birds who will rummage through the debris in search of winter delicacies.
More than just providing a habitat for insects, allowing plant debris to stay on top of garden beds provides insulation to longlived plant roots and the slow breakdown of plant material can help to turn into bioavailable resources nourishing the soil.
Ideally you want to delay garden cleanup until several days of 50 degrees or warmer have occurred. This is the ideal time most pollinators “wake up.” When you go to grab the rake or leaf blower, think of the valuable microecosystem you are tampering with and remove only the leaves you absolutely must. If you want to clean up the front yard to make it look presentable and not run afoul of an HOA that is understandable. For the best of both worlds, don’t throw your debris out. Instead pile it up in a corner space far from foot traffic and let nature do the rest.
Experts may point out that this type of garden care can also harbor diseases and pests, and they are correct. I do not encourage this garden strategy to vegetable plots or any of the beloved and fickle cultivars such as roses. This approach is geared toward an area that has a more natural or native feel. It is important to make space for these areas as truly wild places are in decline and your yard matters to many insects. This type of gardening can provide a nice balance in your yard to both encourage and maintain critical biodiversity while still having a pleasing outdoor space that you enjoy.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.