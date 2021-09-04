CARMEN KETRON: Gardeners’ fall checklist

As the days get shorter and the temperatures get cooler it’s time to start putting together your to-do or honey-do list for the fall season. Here is a short list of chores to add to ensure a beautiful fall garden.
Pull or trim back any diseased plants harboring fungus or disease.
Remove any damaged or diseased plants or limbs and start pulling out any annual flowers that have run their course. Do not keep or compost any diseased material on your property. You will want to bag the material and take it to the local waste facility. This will prevent any disease pathogens from overwintering in the soil and reappearing when the weather gets warm.
Plan and purchase your bulbs and sets.
This is the time to purchase your spring-flowering bulbs, onions, and garlic. When purchasing garlic look for a “softneck” variety such as Inchelium Red, California Softneck, California Early, Italian Loiacono, or Silver White. When purchasing onion sets or seed make sure to order “short day” onion cultivars such as Granex, Candy, or Evergreen Bunching.
Purchase spring blooming bulbs while supplies are good during September or October but wait until it gets cooler to plant. Tulips, anemones, daffodils, and hyacinths should be purchased now and stored in a cool area below 60 °F until planting. Plant daffodils in October or November. Plant other spring-flowering bulbs when the soil temperature stays below 60 °F. If it is a mild winter, bulbs should be planted in late December or early January.
Sow your quick-growing fall crops now.
Some of the fall staples including lettuce, arugula, radishes, and spinach should be directly seeded into the ground from September through November. A full list of planting dates for your fall vegetables can be found online at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/planning-a-garden/.
Focus on perennials.
This is the best time to prune any summer-blooming perennials that have started to turn brown and die back. A more natural approach is to leave dead seed heads like echinacea and black-eyed Susans as a food source for birds. Similarly, leaving grasses through the winter can provide nesting sites for small animals and solitary beneficial insects. Our native grasses also give show-stopping visuals and textures in a winter garden. Remember this is also the best time to plant perennials for next season so get the wish list together and go shopping at some of our fine local nurseries such as Forest Lake Greenhouses and Taylors Garden & Gift Store.
Begin applying fungicide to your turf.
The combination of warm temperatures and the potential for excessive rainfall through November can cause turf diseases to spread rapidly. Control problems such as brown patch and large patch by applying fungicide preventatively or at the first signs of infection. Warm-season grasses (St. Augustinegrass, zoysiagrass, Bermudagrass and centipedegrass) should use a fungicide containing azoxystrobin or fluoxastrobin. Always alternate these fungicides with each other to prevent disease resistance. Alternatively, choose a product, such as Headway G or Pillar G, each of which contain two active ingredients.
Ramp up post-emergent herbicide application on turf.
Most broadleaf weeds are best treated in the fall when air temperatures are between 65 and 85° F to prevent turf damage. Treat weeds when no rain or wind is expected in the forecast to prevent herbicide drift.
For surefire control, repeat applications may be required. The product label will tell when to retreat the weeds.
