CARMEN KETRON: Gardeners’ fall checklist

As the days get shorter and the temperatures get cooler it’s time to start putting together your to-do or honey-do list for the fall season. Here is a short list of chores to add to ensure a beautiful fall garden.

Pull or trim back any diseased plants harboring fungus or disease.

Remove any damaged or diseased plants or limbs and start pulling out any annual flowers that have run their course. Do not keep or compost any diseased material on your property. You will want to bag the material and take it to the local waste facility. This will prevent any disease pathogens from overwintering in the soil and reappearing when the weather gets warm.

Plan and purchase your bulbs and sets.

This is the time to purchase your spring-flowering bulbs, onions, and garlic. When purchasing garlic look for a “softneck” variety such as Inchelium Red, California Softneck, California Early, Italian Loiacono, or Silver White. When purchasing onion sets or seed make sure to order “short day” onion cultivars such as Granex, Candy, or Evergreen Bunching.