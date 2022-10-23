CARMEN KETRON: Get your soil test in now

As farmers harvest the crops out of the fields, folks start putting their summer gardens to bed, and the mowing slows down, it is time for that annual tradition of testing your soil. Many people will tell themselves they don’t need to test their soil, but I am here to tell you that is crazy talk. A soil test is the closest thing to a crystal ball and a price club savings discount all rolled into one.

Soil tests are going to determine the current nutrient availability in the soil, the pH of the soil (how acidic or basic it is), and its critical exchange capacity (how well the soil can hold on to particular groups of nutrients). This, in turn, will help determine precisely how much fertilizer and lime is needed to keep the fields and lawns in tip-top shape.

Taking a guess and shooting the moon on how much fertilizer to put out, in this day with prices what they are, can cost a pretty penny. Dialing in on soil amendments will cut costs and reduce the potential for over-fertilizing, leading to possible salt burn, delayed maturity, and environmental pollution from excess fertilizer runoff.

Many folks think that soil testing is just for big farmers, but it is not. Clemson Extension encourages every lawn owner and backyard gardener to get a soil test. It is a relatively straightforward process but not thrilling reading, so please bear with me.

To do an accurate analysis, you need to collect 8 to 10 core samples, which you then combine into one composite sample. Next, using a hand shovel, dig a slight “V” shape into the ground to a depth of 6 inches and take out a slice of soil. That is one core soil sample. For lawns, you will only need to take the sample to a depth of 4 inches. Place the first core sample in a clean plastic bucket and repeat around the area until you have all your core samples in the bucket.

You will only want to take core samples from an area treated the same. That may mean having multiple composite samples. For example, you will have undoubtedly fertilized or limed your grass differently from the vegetable patch. So, you must submit multiple composite samples if you want to test the multiple areas with different treatments. As an aside, many people will sample their backyard and front lawns separately because they are often treated the same but have different grass types or different problems.

Mix the core samples thoroughly in the bucket and bring 2 cups of soil per composite sample in a clean jar or Ziploc bag to the county extension office. Make sure to keep track of which sample is which by coming up with your own ID for each. The exemplary agents and administrators at any county extension office will take your sample and ask a few questions, including your name, address, and what you are growing. The question of what you are growing is important because the soil lab can give you specific recommendations based on your crop.

The agents will then mail it off to our lab for analysis. There is a $6 fee for the standard soil test. There is an additional $1 fee if you want a paper copy of the soil test report mailed directly. Otherwise, the results will be emailed to you in 10 to 14 days.

The soil test report can be a little daunting to interpret once you get it. You can read up on interpreting the results on your own at https://lgpress.clemson.edu/publication/interpreting-routine-soil-tests/ . Another option is to call your local extension agent or HGIC at 864-986-4310, for help to get you on the right path to a fabulous lawn or garden.