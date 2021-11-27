CARMEN KETRON: Give thanks to farmers every day

According to the National Farmers Union, farmers earned 11.9 cents for every dollar spent on Thanksgiving dinner in 2020. This year, farmers will receive $1.30 for a five-pound bag of potatoes that cost $6.99. On average, farmers will receive .43 cents for a head of lettuce that costs $3 and $1.07 for a $12.28 boneless ham. While the cost of food in the grocery store has increased dramatically this year, it almost never means more income for the farmer. The increased cost is lost in shipping, packaging, and retail middlemen. Farmers withstand natural disasters, pest infestations, rising property taxes, and supply-chain problems that make or break their operation, all in the service of our basic needs.

Thanksgiving and the winter season are a time for reflection, gratitude, and appreciation for the many blessings bestowed on us during the year. In South Carolina, and the Pee Dee specifically, our agricultural community provide us with a plethora of local grown products to enjoy. From delicious peaches and hardy peanuts, to the amazing assortment of vegetables that come fresh from farmers’ fields and home growers’ backyards, growing food is what South Carolinians do best.