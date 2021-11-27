CARMEN KETRON: Give thanks to farmers every day

Thanksgiving has always been a holiday to celebrate the farmer. But we should be celebrating them every day.
Historically, Thanksgiving was celebrated as a farming and harvest festival by Puritan Pilgrims. Thanksgiving as a national holiday took root in the 1860s and gained its place as an official American holiday in 1941 with federal authorization by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Since that time, the holiday has morphed into various traditions and expectations of how to celebrate save for one unwavering aspect, the food. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most food-centric holidays of the year. Regional specialties, standard must haves, intimate family dishes passed down from generation to generation; the food makes the holiday.
No doubt this past Thursday we celebrated the food, the cook, and the time spent with loved ones after almost two years of being apart. It is also important to take a minute to reflect on the work that went into growing, raising, harvesting, and moving the animals, vegetables, and fruits from the fields to the dinner table. That was done by farmers.
The hard work American farmers and ranchers give to making this holiday, and every day, one in which food can be available across the nation is unrivaled. These past few years have been hard on everyone, and that includes the American farmer.
According to the National Farmers Union, farmers earned 11.9 cents for every dollar spent on Thanksgiving dinner in 2020. This year, farmers will receive $1.30 for a five-pound bag of potatoes that cost $6.99. On average, farmers will receive .43 cents for a head of lettuce that costs $3 and $1.07 for a $12.28 boneless ham. While the cost of food in the grocery store has increased dramatically this year, it almost never means more income for the farmer. The increased cost is lost in shipping, packaging, and retail middlemen. Farmers withstand natural disasters, pest infestations, rising property taxes, and supply-chain problems that make or break their operation, all in the service of our basic needs.
Thanksgiving and the winter season are a time for reflection, gratitude, and appreciation for the many blessings bestowed on us during the year. In South Carolina, and the Pee Dee specifically, our agricultural community provide us with a plethora of local grown products to enjoy. From delicious peaches and hardy peanuts, to the amazing assortment of vegetables that come fresh from farmers’ fields and home growers’ backyards, growing food is what South Carolinians do best.
Their dedication throughout the year to provide the food to nourish our community is an invaluable resource. As we celebrate family, friendship, and the holidays, we ask that you remember the tireless work of farmers and their families who make all our days possible. If you want to reach out to support local farms throughout the year, make sure to buy your produce local and direct from the farmer at one of our fabulous state and city farmers markets.
I want to personally take this space to thank all the local farmers that made this holiday meal the best one yet and I resolve this coming 2022 to support in the little ways I can like pulling over when I see your combine coming down the road, devote more dollars to locally produced goods, and visit some of the wonderful u-pick agritourism destinations in the region.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.