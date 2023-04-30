I was at a pre-teen’s birthday party the other weekend. One of the young adults was getting frustrated with another kid playing a video game and shouted at him to “go touch grass” to encourage his friend to get out of his head, get off the TV box, go outside, and relax. What a clever saying.

The interaction gave me hope for the youth that they realize staying inside a digital world is increasingly problematic for their mental health. Sometimes you need to exit the building and do something in nature, and May is the perfect time to go in the garden and work in the grass.

So I encourage everyone to go out and touch grass this month, and I want to suggest some honey-do activities that could improve the look of the yard while you are enjoying the outside.

The beginning of May is the time to fertilize warm-season grasses. The general rule is to apply a granular 15-0-15 fertilizer to the lawn. However, it is important to dial in the amount based on a soil test result.

Turfgrass needs about 1 inch of rain a week. Therefore, only irrigate as necessary — irrigate early in the morning, once or twice a week, to equal one inch total. Keep track of rainfall and turn off the irrigation if there is significant rain during the week. Nothing spoils a good stand of grass like too much water.

Keep an eye out for the new weeds popping up in the yard and garden. The winter weeds will begin dying off as the weather gets warmer but new warm-season weeds will begin to emerge from out of nowhere. Different weeds will require diverse management approaches.

Identify the weeds first and then remove them early to prevent weeds from re-seeding or outcompeting desired plants. These suggestions also apply to insects and diseases. Take a walk around the garden and look for any leaf damage, leaf spots, mildew, or new bugs. Finally, identify what kind of insect or disease is ailing your plant by researching the damage on Clemson’s HGIC website or by taking it to one of the extension offices for proper ID and management suggestions. A few things to to look out for are Japanese beetles, scale insects, leaf spot, and powdery mildew.

Direct seed heat-loving vegetables in the garden through June, including okra, pole beans, and Southern peas. If you are looking for an easy vegetable that likes sandy soil and is very resilient for a lazy gardener, sweet potatoes may be your go-to vegetable this summer. Purchase healthy sweet potato slips now to plant in the ground until June 15.

Get out in the garden and trellis your climbing vegetables, such as tomatoes, peas, and cucumbers, to improve airflow around the plant and use your space efficiently. In addition, getting these plants off the ground and out of the way can enhance fruit sets and reduce disease pressure.

Begin planting summer and fall flowering bulbs like gladiolus and canna lilies. If you started the bulbs indoors to get a jump start on growth, gradually harden them off by taking them outside for a few hours each day for several days to acclimate them before planting them in the ground.