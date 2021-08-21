CARMEN KETRON: Grateful deadheading

Deadheading sounds like something you would do to a plant as a mercy to its last days. It is anything but that.

Deadheading in the garden is the removal of spent flower heads to encourage the plant to put out more flowers throughout the season. This is important for any gardener who wants to have continuous blooms throughout the year. Even though it is miserably hot right now, you should prioritize getting out in the late evenings and deadhead your flowers, shrubs, and trees to revitalize you and your yard.

Plants live to bloom and set seed as their form of reproduction. The eed is the result of flowering. Once the seed is produced from the flower being pollinated, many plants will give up on producing more flowers since their main reason for living (reproduction) is complete. If you remove the spent flowers and seed heads by deadheading, plants will often revert to the reproductive mode and start flowering again.

Deadheading rejuvenates flowering on many types of plants including annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees. Spent flowers can be removed anytime even before they have gone to seed. However, during the mid-summer many spring flowers have already gone to seed and need to be removed to allow for a flush of flowers in the fall.