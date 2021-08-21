CARMEN KETRON: Grateful deadheading

Deadheading sounds like something you would do to a plant as a mercy to its last days. It is anything but that.
Deadheading in the garden is the removal of spent flower heads to encourage the plant to put out more flowers throughout the season. This is important for any gardener who wants to have continuous blooms throughout the year. Even though it is miserably hot right now, you should prioritize getting out in the late evenings and deadhead your flowers, shrubs, and trees to revitalize you and your yard.
Plants live to bloom and set seed as their form of reproduction. The eed is the result of flowering. Once the seed is produced from the flower being pollinated, many plants will give up on producing more flowers since their main reason for living (reproduction) is complete. If you remove the spent flowers and seed heads by deadheading, plants will often revert to the reproductive mode and start flowering again.
Deadheading rejuvenates flowering on many types of plants including annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees. Spent flowers can be removed anytime even before they have gone to seed. However, during the mid-summer many spring flowers have already gone to seed and need to be removed to allow for a flush of flowers in the fall.
This is particularly true with crape myrtles. As an aside, whether you call them crepe or crape myrtles is up to you. The scientifically correct spelling the American Crape Myrtle Society uses is an a, but Southern Living Magazine uses an e so as my neighbor told me “everyone will know you aren’t from down here if you spell Lagerstroemia indica ‘crape myrtle.’ ”
But back to keeping them beautiful. Crape myrtles flower on new growth. Cutting off the heavy seed heads right behind the flower cluster will reduce the weight at the end of the branches, allow the branches to spring upward, encourage new growth, and cause more flowering. This is a light deadheading and not a pruning. Do not do a hard pruning of your crape myrtle branches at this time, save that for late November; and remember, your neighbors will talk about you if you club prune your crape myrtles and you will be known as a crape murderer.
When deadheading, make sure to use sharpened, clean pruners. This will provide a good cut and prevent infection. Dispose of the seed heads. If there isn’t a lot of rain, give plants a good watering afterward. Make sure not to get water on the open cuts.
After the heat has passed and the crispness of fall is in the air, even the most heat-stressed gardener will be able to enjoy the flowering garden and agree that it is wonderful gardening in the South.
