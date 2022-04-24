CARMEN KETRON: Hanging baskets, window boxes brighten a home

This past week, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone’s hanging baskets and flower selections at the Pee Dee State Farmer’s Markter Plant & Flower Show and local plant sales around the area.

It’s always wonderful to see how creative everyone can get by dressing their windows and porches this time of year with beautiful combinations. I am a standard Boston fern girl myself. The timeless use of ferns can brighten up a patio or portico in the summer. But getting fancy with these types of containers can be a fun experiment and easily done.

The first step is choosing the correct soil. A lightweight potting soil is the best option for a container garden. Potting soils, or soilless planting mixes, improve water-holding capacity, aeration, and drainage. Soilless mixes are better for enclosed containers than garden soil from the yard. The container must have drainage holes. Many people also add rocks or pebbles to the bottom with the intention of improving drainage capability but I advise against this. Rocks and other material do not improve the container’s ability to drain. If you are looking for a liner for your hanging basket, look for one made of dried sphagnum moss or coconut coir fiber.

Next comes choosing the plants and planting them in the box or basket. This year, Million Bells (Calibrachoa), dusty miller (Jacobaea Maritima), and fan flower (Scaevola aemula) are the hot topics. But a porch gardener cannot grow wrong with stable favorites, including petunia, vinca, and coleus. Other basket ideas and container growing conditions can be found in the HGIC factsheet for hanging baskets at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/hanging-baskets-window-boxes/.

Always remember how you will be viewing your basket or boxes. Baskets should have some trailing components and should sit at eye level to be seen and allow for easier watering. Window boxes look best if they span the entire window width and should be secured to the window to prevent them from falling when the soil is heavy with moisture and fully grown plants.

You will need to care for your containers through the hot months. This means watering thoroughly, keeping the soil moist. As the plants get bigger and the temperatures rise, the boxes will dry out faster and need watering more often. If you go on vacation and the pots dry out, you should resoak the mixture by immersing the soil in water to revive it. Constantly watering the containers will quickly leach nutrients from the soil. To renourish the container, fertilize with liquid fertilizer or time-release fertilizers. If the plants are heavy bloomers, look for a bloom-boosting fertilizer with lots of phosphorus and potassium. Feed baskets and boxes every two weeks through summer. Most plants will benefit from pinching back blooms to encourage more growth and a full haircut trim in later summer.

Window boxes and hanging baskets can be a lot of work and stunning addition to your outdoor space in the warm months.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.