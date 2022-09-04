CARMEN KETRON: Have you checked the health of your trees lately?

When was the last time you went out into the yard and had a good long look at your trees?

Do you know what type of trees you have? Are they in relatively good health? Are they just plain dead? With hurricane season starting to act up, this is as good a time as any to go out and check on them. Think of it as an annual wellness exam for your trees.

Check your trees for glaring signs of damage. One visual check will be if the tree’s branches have leaves. This time of year, if the limbs are leafless, there is a good chance the branch is dead. This is not always a bad sign. In nature, limbs naturally self-clean as new growth competes for light, pines being a prolific example. If there is a significant number of dead branches you may need to investigate further. Check whether your tree has begun to lean to one side or appears cattywampus. If you see exposed roots or a mound of soil near its base, this tree may be a problem and require corrective action before storm season picks up.

Additionally, take a walk around the tree, and look for damage to the trunk and bark. Are there any holes or bark damage? Is there ooze or small grubs emerging from the bark? Wood-boring insects like beetles often colonize stressed or sick tree trunks. Sometimes they will appear to be small holes no more prominent than the thickness of a pencil, and sometimes they can be as big as a dime. Some insects like sawyer beetles are so loud I have gotten calls from folks who can hear them from inside their house. High populations of insects inside the tree can signify your tree is declining.

Look for cracks in the joints of trees and the unions between branches and trunks. Open splits require immediate action to remove the problem branch to allow proper healing. Also, keep an eye out for cavities, cankers, mushrooms, lichens, and conks. Look for mushrooms and conks along the trunk and on exposed roots. These signs and symptoms are evidence of decay. Contact a certified arborist if you are concerned. They will conduct a proper assessment to determine the hazard.

Finally, look at the base of the trunk. Keep an eye out for rotten indents, exposed roots, and roots that are encircling the bottom of the tree. These will all need further inspection if found. Make sure if you or a professional are cutting grass around the tree, you are not wounding the tree or any exposed roots with the blades of your cutting decks. Cutting the tree roots leads to tree stress and puts a hurting on your equipment.

After your initial check, look at the healthy bits. No tree is indestructible. They are living things; thus, they are afforded the same life cycle as all the rest of God’s creatures and will eventually “go the way of all flesh,” as my aunt used to say. However, neglected or improperly pruned trees will get there a lot faster. In most situations, make sure you are encouraging good pruning techniques such as thinning. Thinning cuts remove selected branches back to a lateral branch or the main trunk. Thinning is preferred over a heading cut where you “chop the top.” It also improves the stability of the tree. A more in-depth guide is available at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/pruning-trees/. Better still, employ a certified arborist to do it. Go to www.isa-arbor.com for a complete list of professionals.