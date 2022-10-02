CARMEN KETRON: How to choose a landscape professional

Many folks might be looking around at their yard and thinking they could use professional help in their landscape. However, selecting the right landscaper for your property can be daunting.

You must begin your search by knowing what you want and determining your expectations. Some people want general lawn care, sometimes called a “mow and blow” service. Some folks would still like to mow their lawn but require a professional with the proper licensing to spray the appropriate pre- and post-emergent herbicides on a seasonal basis. Still, others would like an all-in-one service that will maintain shrubbery and turf, plant flowers seasonally, and even build a new landscape design from the ground up and maintain it.

With all these different landscaper specialties, ensure you know 1) your landscape needs, 2) your goals 3) and your budget. For example, landscape needs could mean installing hardscape features such as pathways. Landscape or garden goals may be the desire to landscape with all native plants or take “organic” approaches to your yard maintenance. Of course all of this will revolve around a particular budget that you should have in mind. Having a clear vision for your landscape will make you a more prepared consumer.

It would also behoove you to familiarize yourself with the plants and turf growing in your yard so you can make informed decisions with your landscaper. There just so happens to be several classes on introductory landscape knowledge going on throughout October and November on Tuesday evenings at the Darlington Extension Office; more information on individual courses is available at southerngardeners2022.evenbrite.com.

Armed with your vision and goals, now is the time to search for potential landscapers that meet your criteria. I encourage you to pull names from internet searches, from friends, or even driving by your neighbors and seeing if you like the work of a certain landscaper.

But after you have gathered a few names make sure to have a chat with them. During your interview process with potential landscapers, ask at least a few questions, including:

Does the landscaper hold business insurance? It is very important in case anything goes wrong that they can cover any of their liabilities.

Do they hold a commercial pesticide applicator license? Any professional chemical applicator applying restricted-use pesticides must have a license through the Department of Pesticide Regulation. You can see if an applicator has current certification by visiting http://regfocus.clemson.edu/dpr/commercial.htm

Are they affiliated with any professional organizations? These types of organizations are often voluntary, but some also offer additional certifications that ensure professionals know the latest scientific advancements in landscaping. Organizations such as the South Carolina Certified Landscape Professionals, International Association of Arborculture, and the South Carolina Green Industry Association are all state or worldwide groups that help advance landscaping knowledge amongst practitioners.

Make sure to ask for references. If the landscaper is smart, they will provide contact information for content clients, but you should still contact them to get an idea of what sort of service they offer and how they interact with their clients over time.

It is important to remember that a quality landscaper, tree company, or spray specialist may be a bit more expensive than someone who does not hold the appropriate insurance or licensure, but they will be worth it. But remember that there are more lawns in the Pee Dee than there are landscapers, so make sure to get on the calendar for the growing season as soon as you find someone you think fits your needs.