CARMEN KETRON: It’s planting season, so share the road

Spring is in the air; the signs are all around us. Whether you are seeing those wretched Bradford pear trees in bloom along the highway, or you are being inundated with pollen from the pine forests, you know it is almost spring. Another sure-fire way to know it is springtime is the increase in tractors and farm equipment on the road.

It is almost prime time for planting and that means tractors are getting on the road to move around to different fields throughout the counties.

Contrary to the beliefs of a couple of new transplants I got calls from this past week, tractors are allowed on public roads. More than that, it is important that all motorists in the county get smart and aware of our responsibilities to be safe on the road alongside agricultural equipment. This is of ever-increasing importance as more people move out of the cities and into rural areas; blurring the lines between urban and rural dwellers who may not be used to seeing a boom sprayer rolling down the road.

A couple of things to be thinking about during this planting season:

Watch your speed. Slow down on rural roads. A car going 55 mph will require about 220 feet to stop on dry pavement. That means you have about 10 seconds to avoid rear-ending a tractor when you come up on one. You will also not have time to stop if a tractor, taking up multiple lanes, comes around a curve head on with you.

Do not tailgate farm tractors on the road. Also don’t assume a farmer can see your vehicle. It’s good to go by tractor-trailer rules, meaning if you cannot see their mirrors, they cannot see you. Stay back far enough for the farmers to see you in their mirrors. Understand that most farm equipment has a max speed of 25mph. You will know this because they will have a slow-moving vehicle (SMV) sign on the back.

When you are looking to pass a tractor, it’s important that you only pass in a passing zone, when the road is clear, and do not expect equipment operators to drive their equipment onto the shoulder of the road to let you pass. Pay attention and watch for hand signals or possibly a flag to let you know it is safe to pass. Or take a breath and relax. Most tractors aren’t going very far down the road and you can slow down for a mile or so and enjoy the scenery.

Keep an eye out for flashing red or amber lights. This is how you can tell the far left and far right of the equipment to gauge its size. Another indicator of wide or hanging extremities may be reflective marking tape on the sides of the equipment. The size of the farm equipment is going to determine how wide a turn it will need to take. This is important if you are at an intersection and need to gauge how to allow space and not collide with an oncoming tractor.

Finally, remember that they have the same right to the road as you do. Often if you are in an area with a high potential to run into farm equipment there will be yellow farmer road signs along the road to indicate you may be coming up to farmland. Stay safe and remember to share the road.

