CARMEN KETRON: It’s raining pecan limbs

It has been an excellent year for pecans. I have seen some beautiful trees putting off an astonishing number of pecans. Even at my husband’s homeplace, the 80-year-old trees are having a banner year.

My husband used to tell me he dreaded good pecan years because that meant his dad would have him out around the house all fall picking up pecans. Those were also the seasons he would get caught being out too late because he had to drive under the pecan trees to get to the house, and nothing is louder in the middle of the night than the cracking of pecan shells under the wheels of a Chevy pickup truck.

It is always exciting to have a spectacular pecan year. All those limbs are slumping low with big old bunches of green pecan husks; just waiting to mature and fall. Soon folks will be picking up the fallen pecans every day, sitting around the table cracking open the shells, and using up all those amazing recipes. You can almost taste salted pecan snacks, pecan sandy cookies, and pecan pie.

But sometimes, when there is a heavy pecan set, the tree limbs tend to snap right off out of the blue due to the overloaded weight of those delicious pecans. It can sometimes seem like as soon as you clean up one fallen limb, another will hit the ground. In the past couple of weeks, many pecan tree owners have been experiencing this issue. It can be scary, and it is normal to be worried that it may be something worse like trunk rot or other disease causing the pecan limbs to fall off. If a relatively healthy tree is just now beginning to drop limbs loaded down with pecan husks, it is more than likely due to the limbs not being able to hold the weight.

Other than an overload of pecans, there may be additional reasons the tree is dropping its limbs. Limbs can fall due to shading out, trapped bark, or rotting spots. As pecan trees grow and leaf out, lower branches become shaded by taller branches and begin to decline, die, and fall. Limb death is a normal part of the tree aging gracefully. As pecan trees grow, they develop a “V” shape in the crotch of the branches, where the bark will grow and get trapped. This trapped bark can weaken the connection and bring the limb down with the heavy wind. Sometimes “V” junctures, or an open wound from where a limb broke, don’t heal properly. Moisture and disease can rot the limb further, causing more to drop.

If you think something more questionable is happening to your pecans other than just a heavy pecan load, call the Clemson Extension Office at 843-661-4800 or contact a certified arborist to check it out.

Just remember, it isn’t worth trying to save pecans from fallen limbs if they aren’t mature. Pecans are ready when the husks crack open, and the nut falls out on its own. The nut inside is probably not ripe if the husk is still green and not loose. Best to wait until the nut is dark brown to know it is mature and ready to be cracked open and eaten.

Please visit the HGIC website to learn more about pecan production at home: https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/faq-about-pecan-production-in-the-home-garden/.