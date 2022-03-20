CARMEN KETRON: Jasmine and Jessamine vines galore

The other day I was at a nursery that specializes in native plants. I overheard a customer ask the kid at the front desk if they had any “Confederate jasmine,” and he politely told them they do not sell that kind of plant. The customer got upset, saying she couldn’t understand how they didn’t sell the state flower in a native plant store.

I quickly understood that the lady was looking for the beautiful Carolina jessamine (Gelsemium sempervirens), but it took the salesclerk a little longer to put it together. When people get the common names of their plants mixed up it can lead to confusion. I can understand the confusion around Carolina jessamine and Confederate jasmine. Even lifelong South Carolinians have told me they thought our state flower was called Carolina jasmine.

This time of the year everyone gets Carolina jessamine fever. The beautiful yellow blooms of Carolina Jessamine flowers are the first color you see coming out of winter. It is a prolific vine in bloom right now. Beautiful deep, green-leafed vines with delicate yellow trumpet-like flowers on fences and along the tree lines throughout South Carolina, it is probably Carolina jessamine.

Carolina jessamine does well if it has somewhere to climb. It’s a striking plant you can put on arbors or use to hide chain link fences. It is a great plant for zones 6 to 9. It is a native plant in the Southeast and our state flower. Anyone who would like to display a lovely Carolina-style yard will have Carolina jessamine in their collection. Cultivars I see in the nurseries include “Pride of Augusta” and “Margarita.” More information on growing and caring for Carolina jessamine can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/carolina-jessamine/.

While these are lovely, they are also toxic so do not confuse them with honeysuckle and try to eat them.

One of my favorite species is called Swamp jessamine (Gelsemium rankanii). This plant is not as fragrant as Carolina jessamine but makes up for it by blooming in spring and fall, making it a nice vine to have around the house. It is also a great plant to have if you have wet soils.

On the other hand, Confederate jasmine (Trachelosperum jasminoides), also known as star jasmine, is an exquisite vining plant with fragrant white flowers. Unlike our native jessamine, it hails from China. Both Confederate jasmine and Carolina jessamine are not true jasmines. Confederate jasmine is known for its dark-green evergreen leaves and small white flowers appearing in late spring.

It’s prized for having an incredible scent that you smell before you ever see the vine.

This plant can also provide a privacy screen along fences, in containers, or be used as a lovely groundcover. Additional information on growing and caring for Confederate jasmine can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/jasmine/. Hopefully, now everyone is aware of the difference between our native Carolina jessamine and Confederate jasmine, and they can make an informed decision on what they want to plant this year.

