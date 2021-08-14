CARMEN KETRON: Keep calm and ‘carrot on’

Readers are probably getting that fall garden itch right around now. The heat has broken a bit and it’s time to start putting in fall flowers and vegetables if you haven’t started already.
Fall is a great time to grow a crop of favorites like lettuce, cole crops, and root vegetables. A personal favorite to grow this time of year is carrots. Carrots are a fall staple but one that so many of our readers struggle with growing. We get many calls relaying the woes of trying to grow carrots. If your carrots ever suffered from poor germination; too thin; rot in the bed; or have all top and no root -- then this column might help. The secret lies in your seed bed, your seed variety, and your water.
Here are some tips and tricks to getting you on your way to a nice stand of carrots this fall.
Your seed bed is everything. Prepare the seed bed by removing rocks and debris, amending with compost, and doing a deep cultivation to get that soil fluffy. The growing area must have good drainage to prevent root rot and general puddling.
Choose the right seeds. There are many different types of carrot cultivars, and you want to make sure you know what you are growing. There is nothing like expecting an exquisite 12-inch long Nelson type but realizing too late that you planted a short type Chantenay or Oxheart variety. When researching, make sure you look for a variety that is set for this climate, the size you want, and the color you want. Clemson recommends cultivars such as Apache, Camden, Danvers, and Chantenay.
Plant at the right time. The Old Almanac will tell you to plant root crops by the waning moon. This means you want to plant right after the full moon and before the last quarter moon. This is based on the belief the moon has an influence on the pull of water in the ground just like it affects the tides in the seas. This will put you planting your root vegetables this month between the 23rd and 30th of August. Make sure to seed at the proper depth. Carrot seeds are very tiny and do not need to be seeded deep. Seed no more than 1/8-inch deep in the soil. Do not transplant carrot seedlings. Your priority should be that the soil does not get crusty. Mixing carrot seed with sand and covering with sawdust, vermiculite, or potting soil will help to prevent crusting. The next important step is to provide uniform moisture for the first two weeks. Carrots can often require up to 14 to 21 days to germinate. During that time it is important to maintain a moist area for the seeds to uptake moisture. If you are growing in a home garden, an effective technique is to put cardboard over the top of the seed bed and wet the cardboard down to prevent water evaporation and the need for constant watering. Make sure to check under the cardboard each day and remove it as soon as you see germination.
Thin carrots to allow adequate growing space. When the first few true leaves have appeared and the carrot tops are 1 to 2 inches tall, remove seedlings growing close together by pulling every other one or so from the ground. This should leave 2- to 3-inch spacing between plants. This will allow the carrots to have plenty of room to grow. Keep the area weeded and fertilize with 5-10-10 fertilizer. Remember, the key is watering. Water the bed uniformly in the morning through stand establishment and root development by watering down to a depth of six inches. Check the seed packet for “days to harvest” and keep checking on the plants. The only way to truly know when they are ready is to pull one up and take a bite.
