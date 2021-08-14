CARMEN KETRON: Keep calm and ‘carrot on’

Plant at the right time. The Old Almanac will tell you to plant root crops by the waning moon. This means you want to plant right after the full moon and before the last quarter moon. This is based on the belief the moon has an influence on the pull of water in the ground just like it affects the tides in the seas. This will put you planting your root vegetables this month between the 23rd and 30th of August. Make sure to seed at the proper depth. Carrot seeds are very tiny and do not need to be seeded deep. Seed no more than 1/8-inch deep in the soil. Do not transplant carrot seedlings. Your priority should be that the soil does not get crusty. Mixing carrot seed with sand and covering with sawdust, vermiculite, or potting soil will help to prevent crusting. The next important step is to provide uniform moisture for the first two weeks. Carrots can often require up to 14 to 21 days to germinate. During that time it is important to maintain a moist area for the seeds to uptake moisture. If you are growing in a home garden, an effective technique is to put cardboard over the top of the seed bed and wet the cardboard down to prevent water evaporation and the need for constant watering. Make sure to check under the cardboard each day and remove it as soon as you see germination.