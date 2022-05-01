CARMEN KETRON: Magnolia problems? This may be the cause

This past week I took the 2022 Master Gardener class out to Moore Farms Botanical Gardens for a beautiful educational tour of their grounds. It was an absolute delight to see everything looking so fine in spring.

I was also taken by Moore Farm’s gorgeous Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora) collection. There must have been 100 different cultivars to enjoy. Something must be in the air because I began receiving calls almost exclusively about folk’s magnolia trees as soon as I left the garden.

Magnolias are generally sturdy and pest-free trees. But people are starting to see a few pests, including scale insects, algal leaf spot, and two-spotted spider mites. This is probably a good time for magnolia owners to go out and check their trees for signs of pest damage.

Scale insects can range in look and damage. Scale insects can be round or oblong shapes that don’t look like insects. Scale insects have a covering over their body and look like small shell mounds ranging in color from white to gray to brown. The most common scale insects found on magnolias are tea scale, greedy scale, and false oleander scale. Some scale insects damage only branches, and some infest foliage.

A scale infestation may weaken or kill a tree if the magnolia is already in decline due to other problems such as nutrient deficiency or drought stress. Therefore, keeping trees happy by watering during drought and fertilizing as needed is crucial. If chemical controls are required, the first suggestion, according to Clemson Extension, is to use 2 ½ to 5 tablespoons of 2% horticultural oil in a gallon of water to spray onto the trunk, limbs, and leaves to suffocate scale. Contact insecticides such as acephate, bifenthrin, and permethrin can be used only during a specific part of the scale’s lifecycle where they pop from under their covering and crawl around, known as their crawler stage.

For larger trees, it is suggested to use a soil-applied systemic insecticide containing dinotefuran to allow for uptake by the tree. More information on how to tell when to apply can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/armored-scale-insects-control/.

Algal leaf spot is one of the only parasitic algae, and they love magnolias and other plants with leathery leaves like camellia and hollies. It is often seen on leaves, twigs, and branches of trees. Keep an eye out for raised blotches with a crusty appearance ranging in color from gray-green to greenish-brown. If the alga enters the plant tissue or bark through wounds or cankers, it can girdle the branch and kill it. Other than that, the disease is usually not a problem. It is, however, a sign that the plant is under some sort of stress and requires improved growing conditions, including pruning to increase air circulation and watering in times of drought stress. If a severe infestation is present, Clemson Extension recommends copper fungicides. Specific recommendations can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/algal-leaf-spot/.

Finally, spider mites are a constant problem on many plants in the landscape, especially on magnolia in warm months. Many people will first see stippling on the faded grayish leaves indicative of spider might damage. Severely infested plants will have a thin layer of webbing from spider mites. This is what gives the spider mites its name. The actual mites are tiny little specks to the naked eye, so a magnifying glass can help adequately identify them.

While there are hundreds of different species of spider mites, the two-spotted spider mite (Tetranychus urticae) is the most considerable pain for magnolias. As with the other magnolia pests, it is often a sign that the plant is under some other type of stress. Some people will buy predator mites to eat the spider mites, and you can always use insecticidal soap or horticultural oil to suffocate the mites. More suggestions can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/integrated-pest-management-i-p-m-for-spider-mites/.

