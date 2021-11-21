CARMEN KETRON: Master Gardener course to be offered in the Pee Dee

Master Gardeners in the Pee Dee will have exclusive access to local extension gardening classes at discounted rates or free as well as support from other Master Gardeners both in the area and statewide. Master Gardeners can provide volunteer services to local garden clubs, school garden programs, community gardens, and healthy lifestyle outreach initiatives, as well as support the Clemson Extension Offices in their county. Master Gardeners in the Pee Dee support programs like Kalmia Gardens, City Center Farmers Market ask a Master Gardener tables, and Pee Dee Farmer’s Market Plant and Flower Festival, and serve as the subject matter experts to numerous school garden programs.

To help you decide if you should become a South Carolina Master Gardener, ask yourself these questions:

1. Do I want to learn more about growing plants and solving plant problems?

2. Am I eager to participate in an intense training program?

3. Do I look forward to sharing my knowledge with others?

4. Can I commit the time needed to attend the training and serve as a volunteer?

If you have answered yes to these questions, then the SC Master Gardener Program may be for you.