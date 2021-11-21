CARMEN KETRON: Master Gardener course to be offered in the Pee Dee

The South Carolina Master Gardener training is back.
The Master Gardener Program is our statewide platform to train people on how to be a premier Southern gardener. The graduates of the Master Gardener course go on to volunteer their time and share their knowledge with others in the community through the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service and local garden associations. In February, Clemson Extension will be offering the in-person class at the Florence County Office at 2685 S. Irby St., Florence, each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 16 weeks. The class starts Feb. 2 and runs through May 17.
The course will cover major aspects of gardening including soils, pest management, turf care, herbaceous annuals, perennials, woody shrubs, trees, vegetables, and fruit production. As part of the 2022 Master Gardener training, participants will have access to the best specialists in the state to teach specific areas of horticulture as well as hands-on learning opportunities in a classroom setting. During the class, participants will engage in discussions and quizzes. To pass, you will need to attend most classes and sit for a final exam.
The Master Gardener Volunteer Program is different from other service organizations and gardening classes in that after the intensive course, participants commit to providing their expertise in a volunteer capacity to their community. As part of the elite Master Gardener Program, participants will fulfill volunteer and continuing education requirements every year. There is a yearly expectation to provide 40 hours of outreach service and attend 20 hours of continuing education.
Master Gardeners in the Pee Dee will have exclusive access to local extension gardening classes at discounted rates or free as well as support from other Master Gardeners both in the area and statewide. Master Gardeners can provide volunteer services to local garden clubs, school garden programs, community gardens, and healthy lifestyle outreach initiatives, as well as support the Clemson Extension Offices in their county. Master Gardeners in the Pee Dee support programs like Kalmia Gardens, City Center Farmers Market ask a Master Gardener tables, and Pee Dee Farmer’s Market Plant and Flower Festival, and serve as the subject matter experts to numerous school garden programs.
To help you decide if you should become a South Carolina Master Gardener, ask yourself these questions:
1. Do I want to learn more about growing plants and solving plant problems?
2. Am I eager to participate in an intense training program?
3. Do I look forward to sharing my knowledge with others?
4. Can I commit the time needed to attend the training and serve as a volunteer?
If you have answered yes to these questions, then the SC Master Gardener Program may be for you.
Due to the popularity of the South Carolina Master Gardener Program and limited capacity, registration is a two-step process. First, interested individuals must complete the pre-registration form. This pre-registration is open until Dec. 1. Pre-registration can be done by going to https://www.clemson.edu/extension/mg/virtual-class.html and clicking on the link at the bottom of the webpage to fill out the form. After pre-registration, the Master Gardener coordinator will contact interested individuals by telephone to explain the program, answer any questions or concerns, and verify a desire to proceed with registering for the class. Participants will then be able to register for the class. The training course fee is $300. A criminal background check is also required of all applicants. Course materials, including quizzes, final exam, and resources, will be housed online. This means participants will need regular computer access and reliable internet access to complete the at-home portions of the course.
To get more information about the program feel free to email or contact Carmen Ketron at Clemson Cooperative extension by email at cketron@clemson.edu or phone at 843-944-8586 or visit the Master Gardener webpage at https://www.clemson.edu/extension/mg/.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.