CARMEN KETRON: Microgreen mixes pack a punch

As the weather gets cooler many people are getting excited for the delicious leafy greens that are coming out of the fields. I was at the City Center Farmers Market this past week and saw the first round of collards and arugula salad mix come off the truck and got so happy and excited!

Any dark leafy green is a great way to get calcium, fiber, and folic acid in your diet. Another great way to grow and incorporate healthy greens in your diet is planting and eating the smaller, but just as nutritiously dense, microgreen. You may have seen microgreens sprinkled on soups, in sandwiches, tacos, or wraps at the fine restaurants around town. They are the tiny primary seedlings from some of our favorite green vegetables.

The first few leaves from a seed have concentrated sources of vitamins and minerals in their tiny leaves, providing an extra boost to your daily nutrient intake. The best part is they can be grown indoors with minimal light in less than 14 days, making it a wonderful planting activity for anyone regardless of if they have a growing space.