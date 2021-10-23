CARMEN KETRON: Microgreen mixes pack a punch

As the weather gets cooler many people are getting excited for the delicious leafy greens that are coming out of the fields. I was at the City Center Farmers Market this past week and saw the first round of collards and arugula salad mix come off the truck and got so happy and excited!
Any dark leafy green is a great way to get calcium, fiber, and folic acid in your diet. Another great way to grow and incorporate healthy greens in your diet is planting and eating the smaller, but just as nutritiously dense, microgreen. You may have seen microgreens sprinkled on soups, in sandwiches, tacos, or wraps at the fine restaurants around town. They are the tiny primary seedlings from some of our favorite green vegetables.
The first few leaves from a seed have concentrated sources of vitamins and minerals in their tiny leaves, providing an extra boost to your daily nutrient intake. The best part is they can be grown indoors with minimal light in less than 14 days, making it a wonderful planting activity for anyone regardless of if they have a growing space.
Microgreens aren’t one specific type of leafy green like a lettuce or collard; they are often a mix of different types of small leafy vegetables that are harvested right as the true leaves are beginning to form; often when they are less than three inches tall. Varieties of microgreens can include radishes, alfalfa, broccoli, arugula, beets, kale, and even sunflowers. They are often grown together in mixes and planted densely in a pot or tray in potting soil to provide a lush carpet of leafy sprouts.
Even though they are small, microgreen mixes pack a mighty punch of flavor, often having spicy, nutty, or earthy taste profiles like the vegetable they produce at maturity. Most seed companies have begun providing various mixes in their seeds catalogues under “microgreens” and the mixes can be purchased in varying quantities. If you are looking to try to grow with little upfront cost, I often will use my older cole crop and lettuce seeds from past years that didn’t get planted, mixing them all together and seeding them together.
The microgreens only need about 2 inches of growing depth so you should be able to find something that will hold your soil such as a fruit clamshell or wide-diameter pot. The important thing to remember is that your growing container have a clear lid and drainage holes. Wash any recycled container with soap and water prior to adding soil. Fill your tray or container with a pre-moistened potting soil mix. Don’t use garden soil or compost that may harbor bacteria. Sprinkle seeds thicky over the surface of the soil and press lightly into the soil to get good seed-to-soil contact. Most seeds will be small but if you get larger seeds like sunflowers or garden peas lightly cover them with potting soil.
After sowing the seeds, cover the tray with a clear plastic cover or plastic wrap to keep them warm. As the seeds start to sprout, use a spray bottle and spritz the seeds lightly to maintain uniform moisture. Place the tray in a sunny location indoors or place under a light source such as a fluorescent light bulb.
If you prefer a sunny deck or porch, make sure to have a clear lid over top that allows for the seedlings to grow and protect from excessive wind, rain, or wildlife.
The seedlings will begin to sprout up in about three days. In 12 to 15 days the true leaves will start to emerge filling out the pot and developing elongated stems. When you are ready to harvest, snip the plants just above the soil line with clean scissors. Wash lightly just prior to eating them. Seedlings will not grow back after harvest so you can recycle the soil into the garden.
