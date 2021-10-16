CARMEN KETRON: ‘Mums’ the word in fall gardens

Everywhere you look this time of the year, you will see the seasonal flower staple, the chrysanthemum.
Chrysanthemums, known lovingly as “mums,” are beautiful flowering plants dotting porches and entryways in the fall months. They come in endless fall colors including oranges, pinks, purples and whites for a perfect accent to your fall décor. The best part about mums is they are a hardy fall-blooming perennial plant.
The best part: You can keep them in containers or plant them in a garden for year-round enjoyment.
Caring for your mums right now during their blooming period does take a little bit of effort to keep them looking beautiful. Mums need plenty of water when they bloom. However, you don’t want them to sit in water so try to water your mums every other day and make sure the water is able to drain out and away from the plant to prevent wilting. To prevent diseases popping up, try to avoid spraying water on the leaves.
As with most plants, try to water in the early morning to prevent moisture staying on the plant through the cool evenings. The best technique is to water around the bottom of the plant, watering the soil and not the flowers or leaves.
Mums are also heavy feeders. A weekly application of soluble fertilizer is a good practice. Mulch will help retain soil moisture, control weeds, and improve appearance. To keep mums blooming throughout the fall, deadhead them by pinching off individual dead flowers to force new buds.
A lesser-known benefit of mums is their ability to be planted in your garden in the winter and rebloom as a perennial next year. Mums planted in the spring will have a larger and robust show for the fall landscape. Pinch the growth of spring-planted mums regularly to encourage branching and lots of blooms. Remove the top ½ to 1 inch of new growth about every four weeks from the time the plant is 6 inches tall until early August if you are in the Pee Dee Region.
Hardy garden mums can harbor a number of diseases and pests. Keep an eye out for leaf spot, rust, wilt, ray blight, powdery mildew, aphids, and spider mites. For more information on disease prevention and management of mums go to hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/chrysanthemum-diseases-insect-pests/.
Until now we have been discussing what you call hardy garden mums. Their telltale mounded appearance with numerous branches and prolific buds are unmistakable this time of year. However, a less talked about but equally exquisite mum is the single-stem florist type of chrysanthemum. While many people put these in the same category of cut flower as carnations or daisies, they stick their nose up at the idea of incorporating them into a Thanksgiving arrangement for fear of it looking too dowdy.
I implore you to check out the wonderful varieties of florist type mums available for commercial and at-home cut-flower operations. Stunning varietals like the heirloom chrysanthemums currently being bred for the home garden and cut-flower growers are as easy to grow as regular mums and quite spetacular. Some of these beauties range from large 8-inch-wide blooms to beautiful miniatures grown for use as sprays.
I am here to tell you these are not your mama’s classic chrysanthemums. With big blooms, bright colors, and wild petal shapes chrysanthemum types such as Spoon, Quill, Spider, and Pompon look more like dahlias than the hardy garden mums of yesteryear. These grow great as a perennial in any size cutting garden and provide amazing visuals in your fall garden so don’t sleep on the endless opportunities mums can offer.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.