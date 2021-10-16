CARMEN KETRON: ‘Mums’ the word in fall gardens

Everywhere you look this time of the year, you will see the seasonal flower staple, the chrysanthemum.

Chrysanthemums, known lovingly as “mums,” are beautiful flowering plants dotting porches and entryways in the fall months. They come in endless fall colors including oranges, pinks, purples and whites for a perfect accent to your fall décor. The best part about mums is they are a hardy fall-blooming perennial plant.

The best part: You can keep them in containers or plant them in a garden for year-round enjoyment.

Caring for your mums right now during their blooming period does take a little bit of effort to keep them looking beautiful. Mums need plenty of water when they bloom. However, you don’t want them to sit in water so try to water your mums every other day and make sure the water is able to drain out and away from the plant to prevent wilting. To prevent diseases popping up, try to avoid spraying water on the leaves.

As with most plants, try to water in the early morning to prevent moisture staying on the plant through the cool evenings. The best technique is to water around the bottom of the plant, watering the soil and not the flowers or leaves.