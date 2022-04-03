CARMEN KETRON: Native substitutes for spring

Pee Dee gardeners, we are a few weeks away from a safe time to put your warm-season plants out. Many people will also take this time to redo or establish a new garden bed.

One potential avenue for gardeners to diversify their gardens is to use more native plants. A native plant species is a plant that was established or introduced to our area before the settlement of Europeans. Native plants are ideal because they can live and reproduce on their own and often provide an ecosystem benefit to the native wildlife in the area.

Many native plants are an ideal addition to a garden because of their resiliency in the native soils. They often require little irrigation or amendments, making them a perfect option for an idle gardener. To attract more wildlife to the area, native plants have evolved with most native pollinators and birds, providing food or shelter options. Additionally, native plants from this region can make your garden pop and showcase plants that do not grow anywhere else outside this region.

Many native plants serve as excellent substitutes or additions to our standards garden favorites. For example, suppose you are looking for a lovely fern to grow in the understory of your tree stand. In that case, you should look to Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides). It gets its name because it stays green through Christmas.

Many people enjoy Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), but it is invasive. A substitute for Japanese honeysuckle is Coral honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens). With bright orange-red tubular flowers, Coral honeysuckle has the same vining growth habit and is very attractive to hummingbirds.

Those looking to add or substitute their panicle hydrangeas can look to Oakleaf hydrangea (Hydrangea quercifolia). These beautiful, multi-stemmed shrubs offer gorgeous white to light brown blooms and lovely fall leaf color.

Everyone loves Japanese spirea (Spiraea japonica) for its lovely blooms and durability. However, a great substitute is Dwarf ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius). Ninebark is a deciduous shrub with gorgeous flowers, bright leaves. In addition, it has an exfoliating bark that provides a lot of winter interest.

Many people use Spindletree (Euonymous spp.) and Chinese privet (Ligustrum sinense) in their landscapes because of their gorgeous evergreen color and fast-growing tendencies. Ilex Glabra or Inkberry holly is an excellent addition to these evergreen shrubs, growing up to 10 feet tall and adaptable to most soils.

Those who enjoy a lovely boxwood (Buxus spp.) can find a similarly hardy native in Walter’s viburnum (Viburnum obovatum). It is a great plant to use as a hedge with a charming squat growth habit and beautiful white blooms in early spring.

Those of us landscaping for privacy often look to Leyland cypress (Cupressocyparis leylandii) or American Arborvitae (Thuja occidentalis) for quick-growing evergreens. Another option for a privacy tree is the Eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana). Eastern red cedar is an upright evergreen that grows 40 feet tall in well-draining soils in full sun. It tolerates a range of soil types, making it an excellent choice if you have a barren soil structure.

When looking to install any of these lovely plants, native or otherwise, pay attention to the plant’s environmental needs. An excellent establishment technique is planting the right plant in the right place. Pay attention to the soil, moisture, and sun requirements and install plants where they will work best.

Placing plants in the correct environment is a sure-fire way to start your plants off on the right foot. After planting, give the plant enough water at regular intervals to establish it in the ground. Once installed, native plants will need little water to thrive. While native plants are not invasive, they tend to grow and grow and grow; therefore, you will need to keep an eye on native plants and divide them as required.

