CARMEN KETRON: Online programs can help improve your gardening

Clemson Extension offers many online classes for farmers, landscape professionals, and home gardeners through the online course catalog.

Everything from private pesticide applicator exams, dam maintenance programs, to South Carolina educators school gardening courses can all be found online and accessible to you at https://cu-pro-ed.catalog.instructure.com.

Have you ever wanted to be able to design your gardens and landscape to manage the increased flooding and erosion that occurs more often in our residential landscapes? Then, the Master Rain Gardener program may be for you.

Rain gardens and rainwater harvesting offer residents and landscape professionals a management tool for flooding on property, erosion prevention, incorporating native plants and backyard habitat into the lawn, and establishing a low-irrigation landscape. The Master Rain Gardener certification program is an invaluable resource for learning the key components of building rain gardens and rainwater harvesting systems. The Master Rain Gardener program will provide design standards and the knowledge-based skill set necessary to install rain gardens and rainwater harvesting systems on a residential scale.

The Master Rain Gardener program is a hybrid, multi-week curriculum allowing for self-paced online learning modules, hands-on field experience, and a two-track option to meet the needs of diverse audiences. A certification track for contractors, landscapers, and other professionals is $295, and the letter of completion track for master gardeners, teachers, and home gardeners is $195.

Registration for the 2022 online Master Rain Gardener course is open. The online portion of the class will start on Sept. 12. The field day, included in the Certification Track, will take place on Oct. 7 in the Charleston area. This class is applicable toward 18 CEUs for ASLA members, 10 continuing education credits for SC Master Gardeners, one (core) hour of SC Pesticide Applicator credit & 20 hours of renewal credit for educators through the SC Department of Education. For more information and to register, go to https://www.clemson.edu/extension/raingarden/mrg/ or contact Kim Morganello at 843-730-5212.

Have you ever wished you were better at identifying common trees, plants, and shrubs in your neighborhood or at the nursery? Have you walked around the flower stores and wanted to add a pretty new plant but hadn’t the faintest idea whether it would thrive in your full-sun garden or shady corner? Clemson is offering an online course on plant identification and landscape use. This course is for anyone interested in identifying and effectively using plants in the southeastern landscape.

“Plant Identification and Use” is a self-paced, online course. Therefore, you can start whenever you want and have 60 days to complete the course at your leisure. Participants will learn to name and identify 119 trees, shrubs, groundcovers, and vines based on their leaves/needles, stems, buds, fruits, flowers, bark, and whole plant characteristics. Throughout this course, participants will view a series of video presentations to assist in identifying the common and scientific names of over 100 commonly cultivated plant species. This course consists of 16 content modules, and participants will have the opportunity to test their knowledge throughout the course by completing the self-check and plant identification quizzes. The course is $40, but the looks on your friends’ faces as you walk through the botanical garden naming off all the plants like a pro will be priceless. Sign up for this class and all the other Clemson Extension online courses at https://cu-pro-ed.catalog.instructure.com.