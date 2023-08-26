All around the Pee Dee you are likely to see the endless summer blooms of the crape myrtle (Lagerstroemia species).

Beautiful pink, purple, and white blooms are draping down the main streets and driveways. Often they are either the Chinese or Japanese variety of crape myrtle, Lagerstroemia indica and Lagerstroemia fauriei, respectively.

Prized for their easy nature, quick growth, and relatively disease free constitution, crape myrtles are abundant in South Carolina landscapes. They grow great throughout community spaces because they come in a variety of growth heights and adapt well to confined spaces.

However, this time of year, problems start to arise that become headaches for homeowners. People have started to notice that many leaves have a black sooty film coating the leaves and the trees aren’t blooming as well as previous years. The black coating is called sooty mold and folks immediately think they need to go out and treat it with a fungicide but in fact the sooty mold is a clue that you have some type of insect on the tree. The sooty mold is a fungus growing on the “honeydew” excrement from insects such as aphids, mealy bugs, or scale. It is important to identify which insect is causing the honeydew and treat for those.

Crape myrtle aphids (Sarucallis kahawaluokalani) look like pale, yellowish green creatures about 1/8 inch long that can be found on the undersides of leaves. Aphids are very difficult to control with insecticides. It is best to let nature do what it does and allow a predator like lacewings, ladybugs, or parasitic wasps make supper out of them. If an aphid infestation becomes overwhelming, there are insecticides labeled for use by homeowners on crape myrtles. Products such as insecticidal soap, horticultural oil, pyrethrins, neem oil, permethrin, cyfluthrin, cyhalothrin, acephate, or malathion can be used.

Clemson Extension recommends soil drenches of imidacloprid in the spring to control aphids and prevent future infestations by aphids and other insect pests. Specific products and brands can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/crape-myrtle-diseases-insect-pests/. Or by contacting The Home and Garden Information Center at hgic@clemson.edu or 1-888-656-9988 to discuss your specific needs.

A new pest to crape myrtles has been recently found in Florence County and has been reported numerous times in the last few weeks. That is the crape myrtle bark scale (Acanthococcus lagerstroemiae) (CMBS). A recent transplant from Asia, CMBS is a white to gray fuzzy creature that will take up residence on twigs and branches of crape myrtles. They look extremely similar to mealy bugs. The female CMBS will also lay white ovisacs along the branches. The ovisacs will hatch and release hundreds of “crawlers” in late spring and again in late summer. These crawlers are small, pink, and on the move these last two weeks.

Now is the time to inspect your crape myrtles for these insects or possible signs of the insects.

Other plants affected by CMBS include privet, boxwoods, figs, American beautyberry, persimmons, and raspberries.

The most effective control will be a soil drench in the spring time with dinotefuran, which a number of brand names carry as a systemic insecticide both as a liquid concentrate and granular form. Systemics are your best option for larger trees as the products are taken up by the trees from the roots and move throughout the tree, giving control for a year. Alternatively, spraying the tree next year in late April with a bifenthrin product mixed with 2% horticultural oil can provide a good contact control. Brand name options can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/crapemyrtle-bark-scale/ or by contacting The Home and Garden Information Center at hgic@clemson.edu or 1-888-656-9988

Always use chemicals as directed on the label, practice safe spraying techniques, and if you are not sure what kind of problem you have with your crape myrtle, you can drop off a sample at your local extension office for a positive ID.