CARMEN KETRON: ‘Pre-pearing’ for the Bradford Ban

Bradford pear trees are a staple in landscapes around South Carolina.
A cultivar of the Callery pear tree, they were introduced in the 1960s and became an industry standard because they are affordable and easy to grow. They are also obnoxious and smell awful.
There is no getting around it. They can ruin a spring picnic if you are parked under one in bloom, and they offer little to no ecosystem services. They were supposed to be sterile, but nature prevailed, and because of a combination of cross-pollinating multiple cultivars, Callery pear cultivars are now a topnotch noxious specimen worthy of being put on the South Carolina State Plant Pest.
In three years, they will not be available for purchase anywhere in the state.
I don’t care for too many regulations, but I personally did a little dance when I was informed that the South Carolina Invasive Species Advisory Committee has moved to ban the sale of Bradford pear and all Pyrus calleryana cultivars, along with Elaeagnus shrubs Elaeagnus angustifolia, Elaeagnus pungens and Elaeagnus umbellate. However, with any new change or rule come many questions, and I want to give readers a quick heads up on what this new regulation means for us in the Pee Dee.
The ban will not start until Oct. 1, 2024. In South Carolina, we believe in supporting our nursery industry, and to make the transition easier, the committee has provided time for nurseries to liquidate their current inventory. I repeat, this is not immediate. There will be a three-year grace period where these trees and shrubs will still be available for purchase. This was done to provide industry professionals time so they aren’t financially burdened by a ban that includes such a mainstay in the landscape industry.
This regulation will only restrict the sale of these trees and shrubs. You do not need to go outside and chop down your Bradford pear trees. If you love your established stand of Bradford pear trees in your front yard, you can keep it and never take it out, which may be for the best, because their invasive tendencies make it extremely difficult to get rid of them. This will also not affect future sales of edible pear trees, unless the trees are grafted with a Callery pear rootstock.
Clemson Extension or any other state body will not come to take out your Bradford pear tree. I would personally love to take a chainsaw to each and every Bradford pear tree on my drive into work, but alas, who has the time?
There is a wonderful program in Sumter and Clemson called the Bradford Pear Bounty Program that was established to provide substitutions for Bradford pear trees that have been removed. This is a great resource for information about why the Bradford Pear tree is such a nuisance. You can find out more about this program at clemson.edu/extension/bradford-pear. For homeowners in our area, if you would like more information on what to replace your Bradford pear tree with or inspiration for your new tree planting, visit Clemson’s HGIC website to find excellent suggestions for native trees for your home instead of the Bradford pear. This is also an excellent time to start planning what to plant for the upcoming Arbor Day, because in South Carolina we celebrate Arbor Day on the first Friday of December.
If you are an industry professional and would like more information about what this means for you, contact your local department of plant industry nursery inspector or get in touch with Clemon University’s Department of Plant Industry by emailing plantindustry@clemson.edu.
Carmen Ketron is an urban horticulture agent for Clemson Extension. She serves Darlington and Florence counties. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.