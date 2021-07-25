CARMEN KETRON: ‘Pre-pearing’ for the Bradford Ban

Bradford pear trees are a staple in landscapes around South Carolina.

A cultivar of the Callery pear tree, they were introduced in the 1960s and became an industry standard because they are affordable and easy to grow. They are also obnoxious and smell awful.

There is no getting around it. They can ruin a spring picnic if you are parked under one in bloom, and they offer little to no ecosystem services. They were supposed to be sterile, but nature prevailed, and because of a combination of cross-pollinating multiple cultivars, Callery pear cultivars are now a topnotch noxious specimen worthy of being put on the South Carolina State Plant Pest.

In three years, they will not be available for purchase anywhere in the state.

I don’t care for too many regulations, but I personally did a little dance when I was informed that the South Carolina Invasive Species Advisory Committee has moved to ban the sale of Bradford pear and all Pyrus calleryana cultivars, along with Elaeagnus shrubs Elaeagnus angustifolia, Elaeagnus pungens and Elaeagnus umbellate. However, with any new change or rule come many questions, and I want to give readers a quick heads up on what this new regulation means for us in the Pee Dee.