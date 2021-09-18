CARMEN KETRON: Prepare for hurricanes and other storms

If the storm is coming and it is too late to cut down a whole tree, you can still prune off any big limbs that may whip up against the house or windows. Cut back anything that has excessive foliage or damaged limbs. While it is the wrong season to prune it is better than the alternative of having to pick it up after it has done damage to your house or vehicle.

Bring in any of your “fly-away” materials. Flower pots, garden stakes, bird feeders, decorative garden gnomes, and anything else that could launch into your neighbor’s window should be brought inside or placed up against a fence.

Clean out your gutters and check your downspouts to prevent water from backing up and getting inside your walls or puddling near your foundation. If you keep rain barrels, flush them prior to a storm and leave them empty to fill up during the storm.

Put away any chemical containers, fertilizers, or general yard debris that may get washed away, flow into a stream. Even if you have your chemical containers stored in a garage; you want to prepare for the worst by placing all oil, gasoline, and chemical containers on a high shelf that won’t tip over and spill in the event of flooding. This is also not the time to get out and mulch. Put off laying down mulch to prevent it floating away and clogging stormwater drains.

Harvest all your fruits and vegetables before any rain or wind event. Removing excess fruit weight will lighten the load bearing down on the branches and prevent the fruit from cracking from too much moisture. Even if they are not quite ripe, harvest them. They will be better chopped into chow chow than sitting in floodwaters or wind whipped off a vine.

