CARMEN KETRON: Rain brings the fungus among us

The wet weather in the past few weeks has really done a number on lawns, gardens, and crops. While we did need the rain, it seemed to come all at once and has left a wet and warm environment for diseases, including bacteria and fungus.

The thing to know about any living disease is that there must be a perfect set of situations for an infection to thrive and kill your plants. A disease must be present, have a susceptible host, proper environmental conditions, and good timing.

Most diseases are always present in the soil or on the plant in some form, but they can't thrive until opportune circumstances arise. There must be a host plant available for the disease to attack. Not all diseases can attack just any old plant. Only plants susceptible to the specific disease will possibly be affected.

Also, if the plant is healthy, it can often fight off disease efficiently enough. However, some plants that are in poor health are going to have a hard time fighting back. More important, many plants in the same plant family are susceptible to the same diseases.

When you rotate out your crops, you are often encouraged not to plant any plants belonging to the same family of plants for this very reason. For example, many tomato diseases will attack peppers, eggplant, and Irish potatoes because they are all in the same plant family (Solanaceae).

Up to this point, having the disease pathogen and the plant in the same place is terrible but not the end of the world. However, once nature introduces the proper environmental conditions and a little time to reproduce, the disease will "go forth and multiply," attacking your plants and causing any number of problems from leaf spots, defoliation, fruit-drop, to plant death. Some of the best conditions for fungus and bacteria to grow are wet and humid conditions like our summers in the Pee Dee.

These combinations of factors, often referred to as a disease triangle, encompassing the susceptible plant, the disease pathogen, and the environmental conditions over a period, make for a mess of problems.

Many people are seeing gummy stem blight in their watermelons, downy mildew in cucumbers, bacterial spot on their home peaches, and all sorts of fungus in their yards.

Growers can check out the weekly field updates on the Clemson Extension SCGrower.com website for consistent information on fungicide rotation suggestions for individual crops. It is also critical that home lawn owners watch the skies and the weatherman's updates to know if the rain is coming.

If there is substantial rain in the forecast, it's important not to water the lawns because our warm season turfgrass like centipede, St. Augustine, and bermudagrass do not need much water. If you aren't sure about the total rainfall accumulation, get yourself a plastic rain gauge to keep track. Those afternoon showers can add up quickly; before you know it, you are at the 1 inch of suggested water for most crops and lawns. If you want to go the extra mile and would like a fun activity to do with the family, may I suggest joining the citizen science project CoCoRaHS to help monitor all types of precipitation. More information can be found at https://www.cocorahs.org.

If you are worried about potential fungus in your home garden or turf, submit a photo to HGIC@clemson.edu or drop off a sample of the plant, stem, and root at the county extension office in your area for identification.