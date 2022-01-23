CARMEN KETRON: Raised beds make gardening easier for some

Most readers remember the backyard vegetable garden they grew up with. A small patch behind the house, tilled up into long rows in the yard with all sorts of different fruits and vegetables growing in lush lines.
It was how my grandmother taught me and it was the only thing I knew to be a vegetable garden.
The soil was sandy and needed constant care every year. The only reason anything grew was because my grandmother loved that soil and spent so much time tilling, adding amendments, and weeding it every year. But when I moved to the city, I realized that people in urban and suburban spaces without a big yard or worse, an HOA, were getting creative with how they grew their plants in their yards.
They were growing everything I ever grew but in boxes on the ground. Big boxes, small boxes, some made from cinder blocks, some made out of lumber, and some built up in brick to match the façade of their house. If you have a smaller growing space or poor soil, or want an easier way to grow fruits and vegetables, you can turn to these box gardens, also called a raised-bed garden.
A raised bed is a type of garden space that sits above the ground, often with added soil, that is usually encased in a structure to hold the soil in the bed. Raised garden beds are ideal for spots that have poor drainage, poor soil quality, or on top of concrete. Raised beds tend to warm up faster in the spring, allowing your growing season to start earlier. With their defined lines and delineated spaces, raised beds are aesthetically pleasing. These types of garden beds allow for easier weeding, irrigation, and mulching.
This is also a perfect option for those wanting an accessible garden option, as the raised growing area allows people to garden from a seated position. They usually sit six to 12 inches from the ground and can be in many different lengths and sizes. It is suggested that the beds are no more than 4 feet wide to allow for easy access to all areas of the bed without having to step into them.
Raised beds often include more upfront costs due to the added expense of border materials and the cost to add soil and soil amendments, but they provide a good return on investment in improved garden yields. A great advantage to raised bed gardens is their ability to easily support accessory items like trellises, insect mesh, and frost covers.
These garden beds do require maintenance just like any garden. No raised bed can last forever. They do require maintenance no matter what material is chosen. A raised bed eventually requires repair and replacement of border materials and amendments to the garden soil. Raised bed borders can be made of several materials, including lumber, concrete, metal, or brick. Many people build their own raised garden bed from various materials. There are also endless pre-made kit options to purchase and assemble. More information about raised garden beds can be found at https://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheet/raised-beds/.
If you are interested in seeing how to build your own raised beds and enjoy a hands -on demonstration, you should consider coming to build beds at the Raised Bed Garden Workshop for Savannah Grove Elementary School. The workshop will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. You will be able to see different raised-bed designs, learn how to make raised-bed garden soil, and go home with a guide on how to build and care for a raised garden bed. General admission is $12 and there is also a $7 discounted admission for Master Gardeners. Ticket sales go to fund the Savannah Grove Elementary School Garden. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raised-bed-gardens-workshop-tickets-243754284627 or contact Carmen Ketron at cketron@clemson.edu, 843-944-8586 to reserve your spot.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.