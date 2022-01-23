CARMEN KETRON: Raised beds make gardening easier for some

Most readers remember the backyard vegetable garden they grew up with. A small patch behind the house, tilled up into long rows in the yard with all sorts of different fruits and vegetables growing in lush lines.

It was how my grandmother taught me and it was the only thing I knew to be a vegetable garden.

The soil was sandy and needed constant care every year. The only reason anything grew was because my grandmother loved that soil and spent so much time tilling, adding amendments, and weeding it every year. But when I moved to the city, I realized that people in urban and suburban spaces without a big yard or worse, an HOA, were getting creative with how they grew their plants in their yards.

They were growing everything I ever grew but in boxes on the ground. Big boxes, small boxes, some made from cinder blocks, some made out of lumber, and some built up in brick to match the façade of their house. If you have a smaller growing space or poor soil, or want an easier way to grow fruits and vegetables, you can turn to these box gardens, also called a raised-bed garden.