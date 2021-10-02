CARMEN KETRON: Resources available for South Carolina growers

Some days it seems like I am always in the truck driving from site to site across counties. This past week I found myself driving around South Carolina and turned on the “S.C. Grower Exchange” podcast and I was able to listen to a wonderful discussion from Dr. Guido Schanbel, Clemson University professor of plant pathology for fruit crops, about how growers planting for spring strawberry production can take preventative steps to stay ahead of disease through the coming growing season.
This was a wonderful find because about this time of the year a lot of growers in the Pee Dee are in the fields and can’t come in to town for an in-person meeting to learn about the critical steps that can make or break a strawberry season. Here, a timely resource is delivered right to my phone, on demand. More than that, I am able to reference it in the future whenever I need to by pulling it up on my phone and listening to it again. It is available through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever one listens to podcasts. The best part is it is free to download and listen.
In fact, South Carolina crop production resources through the S.C. Growers Exchange are available in a number of formats including newsletters, blogs, and in-person meetings. This provides growers with a multitude of ways to get important and timely information about commercial horticulture production across the state in whatever fashion they prefer.
A quick glance at the www.scgrower.com website will take you to the main site where you can see blog updates from agents in every county on what is happening in the fields that very week and what to look out for in your operation. While you’re there, you can also sign up for the S.C. Grower Exchange newsletter to get updates on diseases, management strategies, and new and emerging research from the best minds in the Southeast. You can also find indepth digital grower guides on vegetable and fruit production for free. These are priceless resources that are tailored to what is happening in the fields of South Carolina.
But personally, I know if I have the time, nothing beats an in-person meeting to gather with other growers, enjoy fellowship, and engage in a hands-on learning experience. Luckily, the scgrower.com website has an inclusive calendar of events to stay up to date on upcoming i- person and Zoom food crop production meetings. There are some amazing grower education series like the ‘CU’ltivate Growers Series and specialty crop meetings planned throughout the year and they are all easily accessible to register for at the scgrower.com website.
I really appreciate the variety of formats that the S.C. Grower Exchange has put together to distribute need-to-know information to growers. No matter how you like to digest information and regardless of the size of your operation, there is important information accessible to you through the S.C. Grower Exchange. I encourage everyone to check it out.
