CARMEN KETRON: Resources available for South Carolina growers

A quick glance at the www.scgrower.com website will take you to the main site where you can see blog updates from agents in every county on what is happening in the fields that very week and what to look out for in your operation. While you’re there, you can also sign up for the S.C. Grower Exchange newsletter to get updates on diseases, management strategies, and new and emerging research from the best minds in the Southeast. You can also find indepth digital grower guides on vegetable and fruit production for free. These are priceless resources that are tailored to what is happening in the fields of South Carolina.

But personally, I know if I have the time, nothing beats an in-person meeting to gather with other growers, enjoy fellowship, and engage in a hands-on learning experience. Luckily, the scgrower.com website has an inclusive calendar of events to stay up to date on upcoming i- person and Zoom food crop production meetings. There are some amazing grower education series like the ‘CU’ltivate Growers Series and specialty crop meetings planned throughout the year and they are all easily accessible to register for at the scgrower.com website.

I really appreciate the variety of formats that the S.C. Grower Exchange has put together to distribute need-to-know information to growers. No matter how you like to digest information and regardless of the size of your operation, there is important information accessible to you through the S.C. Grower Exchange. I encourage everyone to check it out.

