CARMEN KETRON: Risk management for agribusinesses

Agriculture is inherently a precarious business. We all know families knocked down by lousy crop years or who had to fold because of a lack of people willing to work honest jobs in the agribusiness sector.

If it is not the weather or crop failure due to natural forces, it is market volatility and the unending struggle to get a product to the consumer. Some things must be left up to the Almighty. Other risks can be managed through learning and employing effective-risk management strategies.

Whether it be farming, horticulture, landscaping, or forestry, every sector faces risks. When entrepreneurs understand what risks they may encounter in their businesses, they can better understand how to manage those risks.

Clemson Extension is working hard to support agribusinesses in the Pee Dee. This month we will offer a targeted program focused on identifying and managing business risk. There will be an in-person Agribusiness Risk Management presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at the Florence County Extension Office at 2685 S. Irby St., Suite K. This program is free. No RSVP is required. The dinner is potluck style; we encourage you to bring a side or dessert to pass around.

Agribusiness agent Bethany Funkhouser will be on hand to explain the most crucial categories of risk in agribusiness endeavors. She will discuss the specifics of people, production, market, financial, and legal risks. After the presentation, Funkhouser will provide a guided activity to assess individual business risks and provide resource tools to help manage the identified risks.

Even if you are not currently active in agribusiness but are considering jumping in, this workshop is for you. Risk management is vital for those considering starting a business in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Questions and additional information can be directed to Bethany Funkhouser at bnf@clemson.edu or by phone at 843-944-8584.

For our commercial growers, the Brassica Field Day will be held Monday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coastal Research & Education Center in Charleston. It will include discussions on biologically based pest management for the diamondback moth, cultivar trials on disease response to bacterial leaf blight, brassica cultivar performance trials, and more. Pesticide credits will be available, and lunch will be provided. You must register to attend online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brassica-field-day-spring-2022-tickets-305917777307.

Stay up to date on all commercial fruit and vegetable production news and events by visiting the South Carolina Grower website at scgrower.com. In addition, you can find weekly field reports and resources throughout the state.

